Tillage intensity undermines emission mitigation

A new study conducted by researchers at the Iowa State University of Science and Technology indicates a growing trend in tillage intensity in U.S. corn and soybean production in recent years. It has led to an increase in greenhouse-gas emissions from agricultural fields, according to the authors.
The study draws on years of survey data where thousands of U.S. farmers were asked about their tillage practices. The researchers plugged the data into ecosystem models to see how tillage decisions affect soil emissions of greenhouse gases.
The survey data indicate farmers relied less on tillage between 1998 and 2008. But that trend began to reverse about 2009 when tillage intensity started to increase.
Chaoqun Lu, an associate professor of ecology, evolution and organismal biology at Iowa State and lead author of the study, said growing resistance of weeds to the herbicide glyphosate likely contributed to increased tillage. Genetically engineered herbicide-tolerant crops were introduced in the late 1990s. Their adoption freed farmers from some of their reliance on tillage as a method of weed control.
But growing numbers of weed species with resistance to the herbicide have since emerged, reducing the herbicide’s effectiveness and making tillage a weed-control option again. As tillage intensity grows, more carbon and nitrogen stored in the soil release into the atmosphere in the form of greenhouse gases, Lu said.
“Regression analysis suggests the trend is correlated to the wide adoption of herbicide-tolerant crops before 2008 and emerging weed resistance after 2008,” she said. “We can’t assert a strict causal relationship, but regression analysis reveals a strong relationship between them.”
Farmers were asked about their seed variety selection and cultivation-practice intensity. Survey topics included no-till, conservation tillage and conventional tillage. The data show no-till increased by about 12 million acres for corn production and about 17 million acres for soybeans between 1998 and 2008.
But no-till corn declined by about 500,000 acres between 2009 and 2016. No-till soybeans also declined by about 6 million acres during that period. Corn acreage in conservation tillage and soybean acreage in conservation and conventional tillage showed similar trends, first declining between 1998 and 2008 before increasing to previous levels by 2016.
When the Iowa State researchers fed the data into ecosystem models, the models showed that gains in tillage intensity since 2009 have offset greenhouse-gas mitigation benefits achieved during the tillage declines from 1998 to 2008.
The study shows a relationship between weed resistance, seed technology and greenhouse-gas emissions that could lead to a better understanding of how farm practices can mitigate climate change.
The team’s previous research showed that nitrous-oxide emissions from farmland in the U.S. Corn Belt have increased in recent years. That has been largely due to the widespread application of nitrogen fertilizers. The added nitrogen is partially used by crops, but the remainder either remains in soils or is lost to the environment. During the process microorganisms living in soils consume nitrogen-containing compounds and emit nitrous oxide as a byproduct.
Meanwhile soil organic matter decomposes and partially converts into carbon dioxide. Both are greenhouse gases with potential to warm the climate. Intensive tillage practices disturb the soil, alter soil moisture and aeration status. They stir heavy crop residue into soils, which together change the production rates of soil greenhouse gases and allow more of them to escape, Lu said.
She pointed to the use of alternative herbicides to combat glyphosate-resistant weeds, or using glyphosate in fewer consecutive years. She also pointed to the diversification of crops as options to control weeds without increasing greenhouse-gas emissions.
“Without an effective strategy to control weeds, tillage intensity could continue to increase and undermine greenhouse-gas mitigation achievements from other agricultural activities,” Lu said.
The study recently was published in Nature Food. Visit nature.com and search for “tillage intensity” for more information.