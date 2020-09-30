Chippewa County in Wisconsin is home to 90,000 acres of corn, 55,000 acres of soybeans, and 20,000 acres of alfalfa and other mixed hay. Most of that hay feeds the county’s 250 dairy farms that house 30,000 cows.
Those numbers are from Jerry Clark, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension agricultural agent in the county. Moisture levels were 65 percent to 73 percent in corn-silage fields as harvest began in earnest in early September in the region. The county soybean crop was tall and on-pace for strong yields. The year’s alfalfa was harvested under good conditions with farmers making hay in tight windows of favorable weather for excellent-quality feed. He said cover-crop plantings were underway with aerial seedings taking place
Shawn Conley is the soybean and small-grain specialist with UW-Extension. As part of a Badger Crop Connect webinar with Clark he gave eight recommendations for winter-wheat establishment in Wisconsin.
Consider proper variety selection – Conley and co-workers test about 100 varieties annually from all across the United States. The performance of the varieties is based on trials conducted each year at four locations in Wisconsin – Arlington, Chilton, Fond du Lac and Sharon. How varieties perform against specific pathogens is an important part of the variety analysis. Conley highlighted a tool called the Feekes scale, which is used in the field to determine the growth stage of actively growing winter-wheat plants.
Plant new seed in 2020 – Plant certified professionally prepared seed with an excellent germination percentage.
“Do not use saved seed from a field that had glyphosate used as a harvest aid,” Conley said. “What happens is the glyphosate is translocated into that seed, reducing germination.”
In the current economic climate he said he needs to be realistic in knowing some producers will resort to planting saved seed to establish winter wheat. But farmers need to consider the legality of planting saved seed; the presence of weed seed in saved seed is another consideration.
“The last thing you want is to spread more weeds into your fields,” he said.
If a producer resorts to using saved seed a germination test should be done.
“You can have it professionally done by sending it to the Wisconsin Crop Improvement Association,” he said. “Or perform a roll test where you take 100 seeds and roll them into a wet paper towel, and place it in a warm location to monitor germination.”
Use a fungicide seed treatment – A good resource is the Pest Management in Wisconsin Field Crops Publication, UW-Extension A3646. It will give a producer a good idea if the seed treatment he or she applies actually has efficacy on the pathogens present in the fields. Visit learningstore.extension.wisc.edu and search for “crop pest management” for more information.
Consider seeding depth – Wheat should be planted 1 to 1.5 inches deep regardless of planting date. Shallow-planted wheat often results in uneven germination. “Sixty percent of the winter-wheat problems that I see result from shallow planting depth,” Conley said.
Plan planting date – “We recommend planting during the period Sept. 20 through Oct. 10. After Sept. 24 we lose a bushel per acre per day in harvest yield.”
Consider target seeding rate – Conley recommends targeting 1.75 million seeds per acre. That’s an increase from recommendations a few years ago. “We got a significant and repeatable 2 bushels per acre by upping it by 250,000 seeds per acre,” he said. If planting after Oct. 1, increase the seeding rate incrementally. “This will help get more effective tillering in the field,” he said. “We’re looking for one main plant and two tillers per seed to maximize yield. If you’re near Oct. 10 we recommend going up to 2 million seeds per acre.”
Crop rotation matters – “Our data shows wheat following soybean often provides the highest yields, followed by wheat after corn silage, then wheat after corn for grain,” Conley said.
Visit www.coolbean.info for more information.
Badger Crop Connect is a crop-production webinar series developed for the 2020 growing season by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension crops and soils program. Bringing agronomists, crop consultants and farmers together, Badger Crop Connect provides bi-weekly updates on current issues. Conley and Clark spoke Sept. 9 regarding “Top 10 Recommendations for Winter Wheat Establishment in 2020.” Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection for more information.