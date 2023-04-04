The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers recently selected winners of the 2023 AE50 award program. The award winners represent the best innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems, according to the society.
Tractor – The Fendt 700 Gen7 Vario tractor has been redesigned to improve performance, reduce costs and increase productivity. It’s available in five models, ranging from 203 to 283 horsepower, and with standard VarioDrive continuously variable transmission.
The tractor features a customizable operator station, a fuel-efficient AGCO Power 7.5-liter engine and a concentric air-system cooling fan. It also features the VarioGrip central tire-inflation system. The tractor is available with an array of row-crop-compatible tires and an optional 58-gallons-per-minute hydraulic system to power implements.
Electric variable transmission – John Deere’s eAutoPowr/Electric Variable Transmission for 8 Series tractors is an electro-mechanical split-path variable transmission. The transmission is designed to deliver efficiency, controllability, increased comfort, new diagnostic capabilities and reliability by using solid-state power electronics and brushless electric machines, according to the company.
The transmission replaces traditional hydro-modules with an electro-mechanical module that provides as much as 100 kilowatts of offboard electrical power for traction axles. The electric variable transmission is offered in 8R, 8RX and 8RT Tractors at 410 rated, 443 peak power.
Rear hydraulic power lift – The 620-horsepower rear hydraulics on the Case IH Steiger-series tractor is designed to provide full engine power to the power lift. It increases lift capacity by 12.8 percent from the previous design, with a 3.5 percent increase in maximum lift height, according to the company.
Lower links are designed to withstand heavy side loads from implements. A wear-block-adjustment design was created to enable the operator to adjust lateral sway of the three-point hitch. Precise adjustment provides accurate tractor-implement control with auto-guidance systems. CAT 3-compatible, the hitch includes a one-piece cast CAT 4N quick hitch to add strength for large implements.
Split-row planter – The Early Riser 2150S Front-Fold Split-Row Planter offers a 50-inch split-row offset – front to back – design. Case IH designed it to maximize residue flow and minimize residue plugging. The planter features 16-inch total row-unit travel, 30-degree total wing flex and in-cab adjustable hydraulic wing downforce, according to the company.
A patent is pending for the manufacturer’s in-cab adjustable hydraulic rear sub-frame downforce. That, in addition to automated hydraulic per row unit downforce, is designed for accurate row unit ground following, seed placement and seed depth in challenging topography.
The Early Riser also features 525-gallon liquid-fertilizer capacity for a 30- to 40-foot split-row planter with carrying wheels between the rows. The planter has 100-bushel seed capacity and 10-miles-per-hour planting capability. Rear camera and individual seed-tank scale options are offered. Settings, such as tool-less conversion from 15- to 30-inch row spacing, can be made from the cab.
Row unit – Orthman Manufacturing’s 1tRIPrII row unit builds upon the original design. Improvements include greaseless pin and polymer bushings, redefined machine adjustment and ground-engaging tooling. The subsoil point on the unit’s shank rolls soil under the ground to eliminate voids that inhibit root growth. The row unit is designed to prepare a firm, uniform seedbed necessary for the use of high-speed planters, according to the company.
The row unit has been created with ductile cast iron. Handles have been added to adjustment shanks. Vertical adjustments have been simplified. A floating row cleaner is designed to keep residue uniformly out of the strip.
Spring for mounting disk blades – McFarlane Ag designed the CanTILLeaf spring for independently mounting disk blades on a tillage tool. It has consistent downforce to protect against disk-blade breakage, and allows for clearance in rocky and sticky soils, according to the company.
Inspired by cantilever and leaf-spring concepts, the spring was designed to provide a smooth, level seedbed. The spring is new on the Incite-i 5200 Universal Tillage tool. The 5200 series has independently mounted disks.
Blockage expansion module – Precision Planting’s Blockage Expansion Module is a new blockage-monitoring component for non-singulated seeding implements. It connects multiple-blockage sensors into a single connection point to communicate via a CAN BUS network with 20-20 seed-monitoring systems, according to the company.
The Blockage Expansion Module is designed to simplify the electronic components on the implement. It also enables the 20-20 seed-monitoring system to present application data in a more-understandable and -actionable way. The module's high-speed processing of the product-application data unlocks new row-by-row product-distribution metrics to improve the operator’s ability to diagnose problems in the delivery of products from commodity tanks to the application point.
Visit asabe.org and fendt.com/us and deere.com and caseih.com/northamerica and orthman.com and mcfarlaneag.com and precisionplanting.com for more information.