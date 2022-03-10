Tractor technologies touted

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers recently selected winners of the 2022 AE50 award program. The award-winners represent the best innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems, according to the society.
The winners will be featured in this edition and in the next few editions of Agri-View. Advances in tractor technology are featured here.
Tractor cab
CNH Industrial has redesigned the Horizon Ultra tractor cab. The new cab frame is quiet, measuring just 66 A-weighted decibels. All-round visibility is aided by enlarged glass areas, front and rear cameras. The cab features 24 light-emitting diode lights to maintain visibility at night.
The cab features dual fans and zone control. Multiple storage solutions feature a large cooled compartment and electrical-power supplies. Information is displayed on a 12-inch tablet-like monitor and CentreView steering-wheel display. All tractor operations are controlled from the SideWinder Ultra armrest.
Fendt 300 Vario tractor
The Fendt 300 Vario tractor consolidates the features of Fendt’s greater horsepower offerings into an expanded wheeled-tractor line. The four 300 Vario tractor models range from 100 rated horsepower to 132 rated horsepower in the three configurations from Power and Profi to Profi+.
The smart power-boost concept Fendt DynamicPerformance is featured on the Fendt 314 Vario. It provides as much as 10 rated horsepower more power on demand. The system delivers ride comfort and ease of use with the VisioPlus cab, an optional FendtONE operator's station, a self-levelling suspended front axle, optional cab suspension, Fendt cargo loaders and various Fendt Smart Farming solutions.
Kuhn Krause electronic control
Kuhn Krause Smart Soil Technology uses Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation-certified open standard of interconnection of electronic systems – ISOBUS – electronic control. That provides on-the-go adjustment and multiple function fine-tuning on the Excelerator XT into the tractor cab.
Smart Soil Technology provides preset-only mode with as many as eight user-defined presets. Preset-only mode can be activated to limit adjustment selections only to saved presets when the machine is operated by a less-skilled operator. The certified software provides plug-and-play compatibility with other certified displays and from one brand tractor to another.
9R Series MY22 tractors
John Deere 9 Series tractors feature an additional 20 engine horsepower and increased max ballast to 67,000 pounds. A clean sheet design JDPS 13.6 L engine from 390 engine horsepower to 590 engine horsepower was built for performance, serviceability and reliability.
A new cab is designed with light-emitting diode lighting and comfort features.
Massey Ferguson 8S Series tractor
The Massey Ferguson 8S Series features five models – ranging from 210 rated horsepower to 290 rated horsepower. The tractors feature a Protect-U design to allow more than nine inches of separation between the cab and the engine.
The design provides a freer flow of fresh air to improve cooling performance. It also offers increased visibility and reduces cab noise and vibration.
The new cab frame features a forward-leaning shape similar to vintage Massey Ferguson tractors. The cab’s interior trim and texture are updated with a multi-function joystick and intuitive control layout.
The dual-clutch Dyna E-Power transmission provides step-less shifting with the mechanical efficiency and price of a powershift transmission, reports AGCO. Improvements also have been made to hydraulic performance and the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system.
Fendt TI Headland
Fendt is introducing a reverse turn – Y-turn and K-turn – alongside existing fully-automatic turn types. That will enable tractor operators to automatically turn three-point mounted implements on small headlands.
Upon entering the headland with the Y-turn the sequence starts automatically. The tractor brakes and automatically reverses. At the end of the headland the tractor and implement run back into the next wayline.
The K-turn is suited to turning on slopes which tractors with rear attachments can climb while reversing. The turn type helps stabilize both tractor and implement.
Visit asabe.org and agriculture.newholland.com and Fendt.com/us and kuhn-usa.com and deere.com and agcocorp.com for more information.