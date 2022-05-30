 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tractors plow their way to school

MANITOWOC, Wis. – A number of students at Manitowoc Lutheran High School carried on a tradition dating back many years when on May 26 they drove their tractors to school for the final day of classes. Some of the students drove from more than 25 miles to school. The trip took more than an hour, but they were following in the footsteps of older siblings and even parents who had made the same trek in years past. At the end of the school day there was a “tractor parade” supervised by local law enforcement.

