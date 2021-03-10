Transitioning CRP land to bioenergy crops studied

Transitioning land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program to bioenergy agriculture could be advantageous. Land in the program can’t be used for bioenergy crop production currently. But allocating that land for biomass could eliminate the need for bioenergy crops to compete with food crops, according to researchers at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation.
Madhu Khanna, sustainability theme leader, and Luoye Chen, a doctoral student – both at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation – developed a model to assess the viability of transitioning land in the Conservation Reserve Program to perennial bioenergy crops in the eastern United States.
The researchers combined the Biofuel and Environmental Policy Analysis Model with the biogeochemical model DayCent – the Daily Time Step Version of the Century Model.
The first model assesses what economic conditions would incentivize Conservation Reserve Program landowners to switch to bioenergy cropland. The second model simulates the full ecosystem effects of the transition on a given county. It shows how land-use change might affect crop yield, nutrient exchange, and soil-carbon sequestration.
The study aggregated data from both models to formulate a greenhouse-gas life-cycle assessment. The assessment takes into account the process of growing and harvesting feedstocks, the carbon sequestered in the soil, and the possibility of displacing fossil fuels with biofuels and coal-based electricity with bioelectricity.
The researchers concluded that converting 8.4 million acres of Conservation Reserve Program land to bioenergy by 2030 would be economically and environmentally viable in certain conditions. That is if the market price of biomass is good and the government continues to distribute appropriate Conservation Reserve Program land-rental payments.
Those factors can function as counterweights. If biomass prices decrease, substantial land-rental payments may alleviate farmers' financial stress and encourage their continued commitment to bioenergy. Alternatively, soaring biomass prices would rationalize relaxed government support. The team identified two ideal pairings
- Landowners receive 100 percent of their original government payments and sell biomass at $75 per metric ton.
- Landowners receive 75 percent of their original payment and sell biomass for $100 per metric ton.
Converting Conservation Reserve Program land to bioenergy also could result in substantial greenhouse-gas savings. Previous studies show that a large soil-carbon debt could accrue during the planting years of miscanthus and switchgrass. But taking into account the full life-cycle assessment, the researchers determined that the long-term effects of displacing fossil fuel- and coal-based energy with bioproducts would more than compensate for the temporary loss. The total net value of converting Conservation Reserve Program land to bioenergy could be as much as $28 billion to $125 billion.
The study recently was published in "Environmental Science & Technology." Visit pubs.acs.org as search for "Assessing the returns to land and greenhouse gas savings for producing energy crops on Conservation Reserve Program land" more information.
Jenna Kurtzweil is a senior communications specialist at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation.