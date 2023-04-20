MADISON, Wis. – There are people who walk in more than one world. The roots of their cultures and traditions nourish their souls and give meaning to life. At the same time they embrace some modern advances when they provide resources necessary for survival.
The State-Tribal Consultation initiative and the annual State of the Tribes Address are a result of Wisconsin Executive Order 39, issued in 2004. Wis. Governor Tony Evers in 2019 issued Executive Order 18 affirming the sovereignty of the 11 federally recognized tribal governments in Wisconsin – as well as the government-to-government relationship that exists between the state and the Tribes.
And so this past month members of all branches of state government in Wisconsin gathered in the Assembly Chambers at the State Capitol for the 19th-annual State of the Tribes address. The Great Lakes Intertribal Council selects a Tribal leader to give the address; this year chairperson Robert Van Zile of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community was chosen.
There are 500 members of the Sokagon Chippewa Community, Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa living on about 4,900 acres in the town of Nashville in Forest County, Wisconsin. Another 1,000 members live elsewhere. The Tribe operates a casino and lodge, providing revenue used for cultural preservation and restoration, environmental planning, and the education, health and welfare of the Tribal community. Tribe members use modern technology to protect the environment and natural resources while they exercise their treaty rights by harvesting wild rice, and fishing, hunting and gathering in traditional ways in the Ceded Territory of Wisconsin.
Tribal chairperson Van Zile began his address by thanking Tribal Elders, government officials and other attendees. He emphasized that he, like many Native Americans, walks in two worlds – one world of Native culture and tradition, and another world of modernity with contemporary opportunities and difficulties.
“We continue to be presented with a false choice,” he said. “We do not need to choose between economic prosperity and breathing clean air.”
We also don’t need to choose between farming and having clean water, he said. But because Wisconsin’s water is contaminated, its fish are also contaminated. Because fish caught in Wisconsin have inflated levels of forever chemicals, Friday-night fish fries are slowly poisoning us. He called for the state government to protect the environment from industry. Traditional Ecological Knowledge can be used to develop policy to protect the environment.
Another environmental threat Van Zile outlined was the Line 5 pipeline that transports petroleum products from the Tar Sands area of Alberta, Canada, through northern Wisconsin near Lake Superior and under the Straits of Mackinaw. Enbridge, the Canadian company that owns Line 5, had not detected some of the 29 oil spills that have happened along the line, he said. Besides the threat to clean water, Van Zile said Line 5 – as well as proposed mining projects – are threats to the tourist industry.
“Ruin these natural resources and the people will take those dollars elsewhere,” he said.
Act 31 is a Wisconsin law that was created on the recommendation of the 1984 Ad Hoc Commission on Racism, which convened to address racism demonstrated toward Native Americans regarding treaty rights in Wisconsin. Act 31 requires public schools to provide instruction on the history, culture and tribal sovereignty of Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized Native American nations. But he said the spirit of the act is not met equally by all school districts in the state. Funding from gaming might be used to help school districts that claim the cost of changing mascots and logos does not allow them to change from race-based logos that are derogatory to Native Americans, he said. Changing from derogatory logos would make a more-inclusive and less-offensive environment for all children.
People are also reading…
Van Zile listed other issues common to parts of Wisconsin.
“Untreated mental-health challenges contribute to substance abuse, homelessness (and) unemployment … there is no question investment in mental-health services and accessibility will positively impact all of our communities,” he said.
He asked for several actions.
• tribal clinics be allowed to use nurse practitioners with no supervising physicians; he described challenges to recruiting and retaining personnel for emergency services in remote parts of the state
• an expansion of Medicaid to increase funding for medical treatment
• a state office to combat violence toward Indigenous women
• enforcement of gambling laws
• Tribal first responders be allowed to participate in the Wisconsin Retirement System
The Native American nations in Wisconsin play a major role in daily life in large areas of the state. In some counties those nations are among the largest employers; in other counties they are the largest employer. Many Tribes are reaching out to share Traditional Ecological Knowledge.
Federally recognized Tribal communities have unique status as nations within the United States due to their existence before the United States was created and before the treaties they negotiated with the United States. Government-to-government consultation, like the annual State of the Tribes address in Wisconsin, reveals that often the opportunities and difficulties of those who walk in two worlds are similar to those of many of us who walk in only one. And by working together to combine traditional knowledge and modern advances maybe we can make our state a better place for all to live.
Visit sokaogonchippewa.com/chairman-van-zile-addresses-state-legislators and wisconsinfirstnations.org and witribes.wi.gov for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.