Consider how many times a package of beautiful red and ripe strawberries from the grocery store are spoiled by gray fuzz a day or two after they’re brought home. That unappetizing fuzz is called gray mold; it’s caused by the fungal pathogen Botrytis cinerea.
Other common fungal diseases of strawberry include powdery mildew and anthracnose. Those diseases pose big problems for growers, who traditionally apply fungicides to control them. But many fungicides are not even an option for organic producers.
Fortunately the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service scientists are on the case, looking for ways to keep strawberries mold-free without fungicides. Ultraviolet-C irradiation has been studied as a way of killing microbes by damaging their deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA. But at effective doses the irradiation damages leaves and fruit.
Agricultural Research Service scientists Wojciech Janisiewicz and Fumiomi Takeda have discovered a way to sidestep that problem. They demonstrated that ultraviolet-C irradiation of strawberry plants – followed by a period of darkness – resulted in drastic kill of anthracnose and the Botrytis pathogen, the powdery-mildew fungus. The technique increased ultraviolet-C’s killing power six-fold to 10-fold, depending on the pathogen. There was no damage to the leaves, flowers or fruit. A bonus was the treatment also reduced spider-mite infestations; that could also mean less pesticide use.
The scientists think the dark period following the ultraviolet-C treatment deprives the pathogens of the light needed to activate their DNA-repair mechanisms. The scientists have filed a patent application on the technology, which is now called PhylloLux. It includes applications of two beneficial yeasts. They have also automated the technology for large-scale applications. The scientists are working with an industry partner to develop a robot that can treat a field of strawberry plants at night on commercial farms.
Janisiewicz and Takeda work at the Agricultural Research Service-Appalachian Fruit Research Station in Kearneysville, West Virginia. Their method for controlling fungal plant pathogens and spider mites would greatly reduce product loss to strawberry growers and processors, and reduce pesticide use. It will also benefit consumers who lose strawberries to mold before they can consume the entire package.
