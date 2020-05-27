Recent wet years are causing nitrogen-management issues for corn farmers. Wet falls can delay harvest and push fieldwork to the spring; wet springs can limit field access and delay fertilizer applications and planting, and variable in-season growing conditions can hurt yields. It’s possible that controlled-release nitrogen fertilizer sources could help.
Consider environmentally smart nitrogen
Each urea granule of environmentally smart nitrogen is coated with a water-permeable polymer coating. After field application soil moisture diffuses into the granule, creating a fertilizer solution that then diffuses back into the soil.
As the soil becomes warmer, more of the nitrogen in environmentally smart nitrogen is released to the soil. Experimental research has shown that environmentally smart nitrogen applied to soil held at a constant temperature of 59 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 days released only 29 percent of the fertilizer nitrogen, while at 66 degrees, 87 percent was released.
While that helps limit nitrogen loss, it can also mean that not enough nitrogen is released early in the growing season if it’s not warm enough. That means that applying soon before planting can be risky, depending on how warm the soil is. The key challenge is to match environmentally smart nitrogen release with crop-timing needs.
Environmentally smart nitrogen is also more expensive than urea, $0.16 to $0.20 more per pound. It is most valuable when the potential for nitrogen loss is great. Environmentally smart nitrogen can limit nitrogen loss from leaching and denitrification, compared to urea, if there is excess rainfall soon after application.
Research done in Minnesota
Environmentally smart nitrogen has shown to have a strong effect on coarse-textured soils. University of Minnesota research on sandy loam soil in 2014 and 2015 near Becker, Minnesota, showed a 39 bushel per acre yield advantage with environmentally smart nitrogen versus urea. Both were applied in the spring at a rate of 120 pounds per acre. The yield improvement was equivalent to applying 200 pounds of nitrogen per acre pre-plant urea.
However at research sites on fine-textured soils in 2014 and 2015 in southern Minnesota, the same treatments showed no yield difference between environmentally smart nitrogen and urea. Fine-textured soils are less prone to nitrogen-leaching losses.
In a larger study from 2014 to 2018 of 35 locations across Minnesota, it was found that environmentally smart nitrogen had a yield advantage as compared to urea 26 percent of the time for corn-following-corn and 28 percent of the time for corn-following-soybean. In addition most of the sites were on fields with great nitrogen loss potential due to weather or soil conditions. However environmentally smart nitrogen never reduced yields relative to urea. Both environmentally smart nitrogen and urea were broadcast and immediately incorporated with tillage. That is important to minimize nitrogen loss from volatilization and reduce the loss potential from runoff if excessive precipitation occurs soon after application.
Environmentally smart nitrogen-urea blends exist
Because environmentally smart nitrogen is more expensive than urea, it is a good idea to target fields or areas of fields with great potential for early-season nitrogen loss. Environmentally smart nitrogen-urea blends are also a good way to acquire some of the benefits of environmentally smart nitrogen while minimizing costs. Wet poorly drained fine-textured soil conditions that often occur in south-central Minnesota are a good example of a situation where an environmentally smart nitrogen-urea blend could reduce the risk for nitrogen loss early in the season and provide readily available nitrogen to support early crop growth.
According to University of Minnesota studies, environmentally smart nitrogen increased revenue $49.50 per acre compared to urea, but a blend of two parts environmentally smart nitrogen to one part urea increased revenue $85.50 per acre and a 1:2 environmentally smart nitrogen-urea blend increased revenue $72.50 per acre.
Those values were calculated assuming a $0.20 premium for environmentally smart nitrogen versus urea but with the same application cost of $0.50 per pound and a $3.50 per bushel corn grain price. While revenue differences would be less striking for nitrogen rates closer to the maximum return to nitrogen rate, suboptimal rates were used in the study so that it was easier to identify treatment differences.
Environmentally smart nitrogen is just one management practice that can help protect a nitrogen fertilizer investment. Other fertilizer sources or management practices, including split applications, may provide the same or greater benefit for crop production. Additionally weather conditions may not justify the additional cost of a premium product in all years. However due to the unpredictable nature of weather patterns, incorporating environmentally smart nitrogen into a nitrogen fertilizer plan may be a good form of insurance.
The projects were funded by the Agricultural Fertilizer Research and Education Council and the Minnesota Corn Research and Promotion Council. Visit extension.umn.edu/crop-production#nutrient-management for more information.