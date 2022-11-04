 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unmanned-aerial vehicles widen horizons

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Unmanned-aerial vehicles are revolutionizing crop-management practices as professionals in the agriculture industry continue to seek ways for farmers to practice stewardship in tandem with profitability. Along with changing weather conditions, growers must contend with different field shapes and layouts, machine availability and ground conditions.

Use of the vehicles for scouting and spraying has the potential to make a positive impact on the environment through targeted input applications and reduced waste, said Steve Li, Alabama A&M and Auburn University-Extension weed scientist.

The vehicles enable growers to make progress during the growing season when odds are stacked against them.

“Spray drones make it really easy for growers with small acreage, slopes or challenging field shapes to make field applications without taking a boom sprayer in the field or contracting a crop duster,” he said.

Field variations usually contribute to yield, which means yield isn’t usually uniform across the field. Growers have a few good sections as well as troublesome areas. New technologies will enable researchers to pinpoint not-so-productive areas and also use fertilizer and seeds more precisely, he said.

Li and his group of graduate students are studying where researchers could use unmanned-aerial vehicles to identify different weed species on the ground. Other projects include testing spray coverage and spray quality compared to airplanes and ground rigs.

Unmanned-aerial vehicles have a complementary fit, particularly in areas where growers have smaller fields, prolonged wet periods or areas without crop duster service, Li said.

The goal isn’t to replace current application methods, but to find a complementary way to work unmanned-aerial sprayers into the field management equation. Adoption of the vehicles has been slow because the technology is still new. But interest among growers, crop consultants and pesticide applicators is increasing, Li said.

“I’ve worked with several growers who are interested in buying spray drones as well as crop consultants who want to use scouting drones in their business,” he said. “I think there is a decent number of growers interested in the technology and who are considering investing in the technologies in the next two to three years.”

The adoption rate of the technology will increase because of ease of use. Obtaining Federal Aviation Administration certificates to fly unmanned-aerial vehicles on-farm isn’t as difficult as one may think. But process the certificates does take time.

Li encourages growers interested in using unmanned-aerial vehicles, as well as those who are already flying them, to use products according to the label.

“I want to emphasize the importance of following label and Environmental Protection Agency requirements,” he said. 

Visit ssl.acesag.auburn.edu – and search for "Steve Li" –  for more information.

Steve Li

Steve Li

Katie Nichols is a specialist in the communications and marketing department at Alabama A&M and Auburn University Extension. 

