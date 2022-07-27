‘Unsung mung’ could boost income

Iowa State University plant breeders and researchers are working to develop mung-bean varieties for the plant-based protein market. Farmers in Asia have grown mung bean for hundreds of years, but it’s a new crop in the United States. Midwestern farmers could leverage good yielding, protein-rich mung beans to diversify their land management and improve on-farm income.
The “unsung mung” is a drought-tolerant, nitrogen-fixing legume that can be used as a protein source. It’s currently used in numerous edible food products around the world. It’s a source of protein in vegetarian burgers found on grocery shelves, and in protein-rich pastas, cheeses and snacks. A mung-bean isolate can be used in baking. Mung bean also is available as an egg substitute called “Just Egg.”
An interdisciplinary team of researchers led by Arti Singh, Iowa State assistant professor of agronomy, has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The team will focus first on breeding new varieties.
People are also reading…
Singh has identified areas for research pursuits and market demands through discussions with farmers and food-processing companies in the past several years. Farmers and food processors in California, Iowa, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kansas and Vermont support the project. Farmers in Kansas and Oklahoma also have expressed interest in growing test plots for the project.
“Researchers will provide insight into the development of the crop, crop production and management and genomic information,” Singh said. “We’re taking a holistic approach to ensure we can cater to the needs of farmers and a rapidly growing industry.”
The plant-breeding team will focus on developing varieties with increased protein content by leveraging existing and new crosses developed by Singh. The larger team will evaluate crop-management practices and contribute to specific traits such as tolerance to diseases, insects and water stress, as well as food-related traits.
The team will spend the next three years evaluating data from 500 lines of mung bean. Researchers will evaluate seed yield, days to maturity and growth habit as well as protein, amino acid, mineral content and fiber content. The researchers will map the genetic makeup of diverse genotypes and develop markers for selecting various traits.
Singh said she hopes the project will lay the groundwork for developing supply chains and improving infrastructure to help bolster the plant-based protein market. Mung bean could provide an additional option in crop rotations. Visit youtu.be and search for "breeding mung beans in the Midwest" to watch a video about mung beans.