USDA launches soil-carbon monitoring effort

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $10 million in a new initiative to sample, measure and monitor soil carbon on Conservation Reserve Program acres. The effort is being launched in fall 2021 to better quantify the program’s climate outcomes. It’s part of a broader long-term soil-carbon-monitoring effort across agricultural lands.
The Conservation Reserve Program Climate Change Mitigation Assessment Initiative projects will survey, sample and measure the climate benefits of land enrolled in Conservation Reserve Program conservation practice types through time, said Zach Ducheneaux, administrator of USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Data collected will help the USDA strengthen its modeling and conservation-planning resources for producers.
The Daily Century Model – or DayCent – simulates the movement of carbon and nitrogen through agricultural systems and informs the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory. Data also will be used to strengthen the COMET-Farm and COMET-Planner tools. Those tools enable producers to evaluate potential carbon sequestration and greenhouse-gas emission reductions based on specific management scenarios.
USDA partners will conduct soil-carbon sampling on three categories of Conservation Reserve Program practice types – perennial grass, trees and wetlands.
Perennial grasses – In consultation with the USDA, Michigan State University will sample and measure soil carbon and bulk density of Conservation Reserve program grasslands at an estimated 600 sites across the U.S. There will be a focus on the central states during the five-year project. The partners are the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Deveron, an agriculture technology company, and Woods End Laboratories.
Trees – Mississippi State University will partner with Alabama A&M University to collect above- and below-ground data at 162 sites across seven states. They’ll document Conservation Reserve Program-related benefits to soil and atmospheric carbon levels. Information will help further calibrate the DayCent model. The project will focus on the Mississippi Delta and the Southeast.
Wetlands – Ducks Unlimited and its partners will collect data on carbon stocks in wetland soils as well as vegetation carbon levels at 250 wetland sites across a 15-state area in the central U.S. Data will support DayCent and additional modeling. Partners for the project are the Migratory Bird Joint Venture, the Intertribal Research and Resource Center at United Tribes Technical College, Clemson University, Kenyon College, Lincoln University, Pennsylvania State University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Texas at Austin.
Visit fsa.usda.gov and search for "monitoring assessment and evaluation reports" for more information.