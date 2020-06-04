LA CROSSE, Wis. – Financial success should be the focus of a farming operation. Part of achieving that is by taking ideas and making them fit the context of the farm and farmer’s lifestyle, says Joel Gruver, associate professor of soil science at Western Illinois University.
Gruver advises all farmers that the place to start is with setting both long- and short-term goals along with using entrepreneurial skills and good marketing. That means taking into consideration available inputs, climate, soil, drainage, scale and equipment. The objective is to develop a cropping system that balances fertility, income, livestock and family needs.
“Avoiding crop failures is more important than chasing high yields,” he said. “Two poor crops might be better than one really good crop.”
It’s important to start right with field crops by using good seed genetics and a good seedbed while considering using shorter-day seed. Delayed tillage and use of living cover crops with a well-balanced crop and cover-crop mix can be well-chosen tools for weed reduction, he said. Once the crop is up, techniques for reducing weed pressure include preventing weed-seed production, promoting weed-seed predation, decay of residue and dormancy. Adding a forage to a rotation, and rotating summer and winter annuals can be effective.
The use of crop rotation can help solve problems, enhance soil, reduce risk and offset inputs. A perennial sod becomes the soil-building phase of the rotation and can reduce the effect of weeds. Including the use of productive fallow periods in rotations is also effective for weed control.
Letting a field lie fallow for one season can be problem-solving and profit-promoting. Even if it’s two to four weeks of bare fallow, weed pressure can be greatly reduced. The added benefit to rotation and using a mix of crops is in the farmer’s time ration. Too many acres of monoculture means all the work needs to be done at once.
Gruver suggests using a whole-farm system that takes into consideration such things as integrating crops with livestock and sequencing cover crops.
“The No. 1 way to make cover crops pay is to graze them,” he said. “It consistently pays.”
But he warns not to proceed if there is not a good cover crop to use. He said he thinks farmers need to be flexible and prepared with a contingency plan. The addition of livestock to eat mistakes works well for that.
Successful cropping can also be done by focusing on effective residue management, which is more than leaving organic matter on the soil. The dead plants that comprise summer-crop residue lie on the field for eight months, where it’s cold and the growth of any beneficial microbes are inhibited. The microbes are responsible for taking apart organic matter and synthesizing the material. Once the microbes start their work there is a different effect on the residue than if it was a mix of living and dead residue.
“It’s very complicated,” Gruver said. “Most crops have feast-or-famine residue rates.”
The goal should be increased quality of mixed residue from living cover crops and harvested crops. Good residue management can prevent nitrogen tie-up, disease and pests while being just as important as tillage. An indication that residues are breaking down to make good organic matter in the soil is whether the soil is crumbly or cloddy.
Problem-solving is part of lifelong learning. It means using observational skills to discover a farm’s weaknesses. And it starts by fixing the easy things first.
“Use the very best tool that you have,” Gruver said.
Visit mosesorganic.org for more information.