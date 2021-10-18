UW-Platteville wins region soils contest

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Collegiate Soils Team recently won the Region 3 Collegiate Soils Contest, held Oct. 5-8 in Illinois. Participating in the event were 38 students from four universities.
The event involves intensive field study of soils and landscapes. It culminates in both individual and group competitions, which test the contestants' abilities to accurately describe soil and landscape features and classify soil using soil taxonomy. The contestants also determine limitations of the soil for specific land uses.
Scoring is based on the agreement between the contestant’s descriptions and those of a professional soil scientist serving as the contest official. UW-Platteville students participating in the event are listed.
- Abigail Field of Wonewoc, Wisconsin
- Andrew Mitzelfelt of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois
- Isaac Nollen of Pontiac, Illinois
- Nicole Plenty of Delavan, Wisconsin
- Gabriela Strobel of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
The team is coached by Chris Baxter, a professor of reclamation, environment and conservation, and soil and crop science at UW-Platteville.
Strobel earned first-place honors with a score of 1,043. Field and Nollen placed third and fourth, respectively, with scores of 996 and 994.
The UW-Platteville team placed first in the overall competition, qualifying UW-Platteville for the National Collegiate Soils Contest to be held in spring 2022 in Ohio. A UW-Platteville team has won the regional competition 23 times since the university started competing in 1973.
Also participating in the competition were teams from UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point, Purdue University and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Visit facebook.com/UWPsoils for more information.