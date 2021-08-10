Valley Fair reflects ag-world fun

WAUSAU, Wis. – Cheese curds, elephant ears, pork chop on a stick, deep-fried dill pickles and ice cream from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau stand. Nothing more needs to be said for most to know where this is going. It’s fair time in Wisconsin.
One of the state’s larger local fairs, the Wisconsin Valley Fair, is held in Marathon Park in Wausau. It’s celebrating its 153 year of existence this summer.
“The inaugural fair started with a parade into the fair with about 2,000 people including 500 women,” according to the “The Wisconsin River Pilot,” which is quoted on the Wisconsin Valley Fair website. “It was officially opened by the Secretary, Honorable W.G. Silversthorn. The Honorable C. Hoeflinger spoke in German stating, ‘Nobleness of labor and the trial pursuits of life, giving the farmer the highest rank and praise for his patient toil, and the benefits derived there from.’ The biggest attractions were nice flowers and vegetables, but horses, cattle, swine, sheep, and poultry were also exhibited. The Siberian crab apple was successfully shown, and therefore it was recommended that it could grow in Marathon County. The first fair was a perfect success, a ‘Glorious day for Marathon County, and will always be spoken of with pride.’”
The fair park in Wausau is a mix of classic and modern structures.
“The judging pavilion is located in the southeast corner of Marathon Park and consists of an octagonal-shaped building with cupola, and adjoining barns with gable roofs,” according to the fair’s website. “The tallest building in Marathon Park is an exhibition building that was designed by the firm of Oppenhamer and Obel and built in 1924. Located between the judging pavilion and the grandstand, the building consists of a hexagonal-shaped building, with cupola, from which radiate six rectangular wings with gable roofs.”
The fair park uses two modern multi-purpose buildings converted for use as the beef, sheep and swine barns. Rabbits and goats are housed in an old converted curling barn.
The Wisconsin Valley Fair traditionally runs the first week in August. This year fair-goers found a mix of education, fun, food and fellowship. It’s an annual event that gives young hardworking livestock owners an opportunity to show their skill and passion caring for the animals they raise – critters ranging from cows to pigeons. There’s always educational opportunities. This year the Partnership for Progressive Agriculture had a display tent where folks could learn the basic concepts of how Wisconsin farm products are produced. For the lover of farming tradition, the Ingwal S. Horgen Farm Museum provides a link to the past with its vast collection of antique farm implements.
The annual Wisconsin Valley Fair is a tradition that’s steeped in agriculture, from modern to classic. This year’s event was dubbed “Homegrown Fun in 2021.” After strolling through the cattle barns and watching the goat-showmanship event in the Livestock Pavilion it’s difficult not to agree with the title – especially after topping the day off with a homegrown Wisconsin loaded baked potato. It’s well worth an annual August visit.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.