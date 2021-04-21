Value of genebanks evaluated

In the face of climate change, improving wheat varieties is essential to maintain yields. Genebanks are at the center of the process, a new study shows. The study used large-scale datasets to trace the transfer of genetic material in goat grass, a wild relative of wheat, into improved wheat varieties.
“We covered all aspects of wheat improvement – from conservation of seeds in genebanks to cultivation in farmers’ fields,” said Hafid Aberkane, the study’s lead author and a senior research assistant at the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas.
The research focused on the work of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center – CIMMYT – which holds more than 150,000 wheat accessions. That’s the world’s largest collection of a single crop.
The study captured the genebank’s roles in providing plant-genetic material for both pre-breeding and breeding and in distributing germplasm around the world.
The research was conducted as part of the 2018 Genebank Impacts Fellowship Program, which was established by the Crop Trust and the CGIAR Genebank Platform.
“While the total economic value of wheat collections in genebanks is virtually impossible to estimate, we do know that most of that value comes from the use of accessions in wheat genetic improvement,” said Nelissa Jamora, an agricultural economist at Crop Trust. “The study shows there’s great value in conserving crop wild relatives for pre-breeding as part of the improvement process.”
What makes goat grass great
Goat grass – Aegilops tauschii – is a wild relative of bread wheat. It is not eaten by humans, but it has genes that confer to its domesticated descendant resistance to various pests and diseases. It also confers better capacity for yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses.
Scientists have crossed goat grass with durum wheat to develop synthetic hexaploid wheat. That’s a bread wheat that serves as a bridge for transferring desirable traits from both goat grass and durum wheat into elite bread-wheat varieties.
“Synthetic hexaploid wheat is a way to introduce the diversity from goat grass, which provides a valuable reservoir of traits that can be used for improvement,” Aberkane said. “Widening the genetic base is crucial for breeding programs in uncertain times.”
With climate change, diseases and pests all affecting yields, plant breeders require access to diverse genetic resources to select traits and develop varieties that can adapt to emerging threats.
“Using goat grass is one of the most effective ways to increase diversity and improve the wheat’s resilience, whether to climate change or to pests and diseases,” Aberkane said.
Concrete contributions of the genebank
In tracing the long, complex process of genetic improvement of wheat, the study showed that the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center contributes in important ways.
“The genebank conserves the raw material, the goat grass, that’s used in pre-breeding,” he said. “It also conserves the pre-breeding product, which in this case is the synthetic hexaploid wheat. That means it contributes at two levels to wheat improvement."
The genebank distributes the genetic material upon request. The study found that more than 1,500 synthetic hexaploid wheat lines were developed by scientists. The derivatives represented 21 percent of the germplasm distributed by the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center between 2000 and 2018.
Aberkane identified an additional value of genebanks beyond their core roles in conservation and distribution – the body of knowledge they generate and make publicly available.
“When you go to farmers to collect landraces, you’re also collecting knowledge of how they're using them and their purposes for keeping them in their fields,” he said. “In genebank operations, when you're evaluating the germplasm, you’re also generating information.”
The multiple contributions of the genebank indicate just how many people around the world benefit from its work, Aberkane said.
“Everyone should realize there are institutions dedicated to keeping crop diversity safe and making it available to help us all face whatever the future brings,” he said.
The study was published in "Food Security." Visit link.springer.com and search for "Food Security" for more information or visit genebanks.org and cimmyt.org for more information.
CGIAR was formerly known as the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research.
