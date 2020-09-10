As the COVID-19 pandemic continues the world continues to learn more about the virus and how it spreads. At the Great Plains Center for Agricultural Health we’re tracking that information to provide updates and useful resources to help farmers better understand how to protect themselves, their families and their communities.
We’ve received many inquiries about cloth face coverings. Because using cloth or disposable face coverings is new to rural and agricultural communities, people have a lot of practical questions. We’ve made some how-to documents but are also answering questions in a new video series.
Why should you wear a face covering? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people wear cloth face coverings when they are in public places or around people who are not in their immediate household. Some states, counties and cities now require people to wear face coverings in public as well. We’ve learned that wearing face coverings is a critical step in reducing the spread of COVID-19: Because the virus can be spread by people who are infected but don’t know it – either because they have a mild case with no symptoms or are asymptomatic, or they haven’t yet developed symptoms or are pre-symptomatic. Infected people can infect others just by talking. Cloth face coverings work as barriers to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets and smaller particles that contain the virus. In our first video Renée Anthony and I discuss the purpose of cloth face coverings and their place on the farm. Visit gpcah.org and click on "COVID 19" for more information.
Can cloth face coverings make me sick? That question is a hot topic on social media and local news. Dr. Fred Gerr is a physician with decades of experience evaluating individual health risks from wearing much-more-burdensome respiratory protection, so we invited him to help us explore the questions regarding health risks that face coverings might pose. In our second video he answers questions to help everyone better understand how we know that wearing cloth face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID is safe. Visit gpcah.org and click on "COVID 19" for more information.
What type of face covering should I wear? What should I buy? What fabric is best? Do I need a nose clip? How can I tell if my face covering fits correctly? Our third video explores these questions and more so everyone can learn about the features, to help decide how to select the best face covering. Visit gpcah.org and click on "COVID 19" for more information.
What’s the best way to wear these coverings? A face covering will not be fully effective unless it fits well and is maintained correctly, so we also made four videos to demonstrate how to put on and take off different types of face coverings – with one tie, two ties, elastic bands and ear straps. The videos also cover hand hygiene and storage-laundry questions. Visit gpcah.org and click on "COVID 19" for more information.
Email cph-greatplainscenter@uiowa.edu with questions. Visit gpcah.org for more information.