Forty-three Sauk County, Wisconsin, students in grades kindergarten through 12th recently created posters for the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster competition. The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department sponsored the program locally, encouraging students to submit unique artwork to address this year’s theme, “One Water.”
The first-place poster from each grade division moves on to regional, state and national competitions. Students receive prizes and awards at each level in which their posters compete and win. Sauk County awarded a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation at the local level. This year winners received an Amazon gift card, reusable water bottles, and custard coupons, donated by Culver’s.
People are also reading…
For grades two to three, Mackenna Herrild won first place. Her poster moved onto compete at the Southern Area Regional Competition, where she won second place.
For grades four to six, Kallie Sadler won first place, Trinity Wolf won second place and Maxwell Manke won third place. Judges were impressed with all the entries for the fourth- to sixth-grade division and also awarded honorable mentions to Zynita Stanek, Jordan Mahoney, Eloise Gossens and Jocelyn Crary. Sadler’s poster moved onto compete at the Southern Area Regional competition to win a second-place award.
For grades 10 to 12, Ashlyn Lichman won first place, Raeven Williams won second place and Sydney Cherney won third place. Judges also awarded an honorable mention award to Jordan Mahoney. Lichman’s first-place poster went on to win second place at the Southern Area Regional Competition.
Visit www.co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/sauk-county-nacd-poster-competition for more information.