Vintage feed store triggers memories

Daily life with nature outdoors – with plants, animals and soil – can provide a direct connection to the soul. Sometimes even a particular aroma brings strong memories.
On a farm young folks learn by watching and doing. Skills and know-how are gained through work with family and friends. Also gained are manners, judgement, kindness and empathy. Sometimes those we encounter early in life make a lasting impression.
For a lot of us our first experience in a store was in a feed mill or farm store. There was once a lot of them in all corners of Wisconsin and the rest of the Midwest. They usually had a resident cat or dog, an old soda machine and a perpetual pot of hot coffee. Yarns, news, weather, crop reports, stock and grain prices passed back and forth over the office counter while feed was mixed, bagged and loaded. But as the number of small farms decreased, so did the number of small mills and stores.
U.S. Highway 2 is a ribbon across the forehead of Wisconsin. Its route includes northern Michigan and northern Minnesota as well. In Wisconsin it runs parallel to the south shore of Lake Superior, with the city of Superior at one end and Hurley at the other. Between are mostly small towns and villages, many unincorporated.
Heading west one crests a hill. On the left a building near the road catches the eye, with a sign that reads, “Maple Hill Feed & Farm.” One who grew up on the land may not resist the urge to pull into the large gravel parking lot, step from the car and experience Maple, Wisconsin.
A big overhead door next to the store’s entrance stands open. Bags of feed are stacked within, neatly in piles on pallets. A forklift stands ready to load orders. Outside stands a frozen pallet of deer hides collected during recent deer seasons, waiting to be picked up by a hide dealer. Turn the doorknob on the entrance door, pull the door open and warm memories flood out. The smell, grain, animal medicine and strong coffee meets us like it did at the feed mill mom or dad took us to when we were little. It smells like home. The inside of the store is bright and warm, but it isn’t just the lights that make it so.
Warmth is generated by those who staff the store. Hazel, the store dog, keeps watch on the operation from the office behind the counter. Smokey, 20, a black cat, watches peacefully from a cat tower. On the counter Bob, another store cat, oversees all transactions while radiating peace and tranquility. Their human, Dawn, greets all customers.
Dawn Massier and her husband, Dan Massier, bought the store seven years ago; she runs it.
“I worked here for 25 years and the owner was going to sell,” she said. “I grew up in the hustle-bustle of Chicago. Here all the local folks come in. I have the coffee pot on and we have coffee. I didn’t want the store to leave the area. I like the area; I like the people. I like the feel of a small town. I did not want to lose it.
“Before the pandemic I thought it would be good if we could go back to the old ways, and we kind of did. We have stayed open during the pandemic; people have to feed their animals. It’s been a challenge to get supplies, but I’ve been doing good and we are well-stocked.
“I carry animal feed, bird feed, pet food and supplies. We have a farm and grow hay that we sell. We get custom-mixed feed from a farm in Oceola; they grow non-(genetically modified) corn for me. A lot of my feeds are non-(genetically modified). There aren’t that many small farms left, but we have people homesteading, a lot of small operations. We have a lot of customers from Bayfield, even Madeline Island, who come here.
There’s a room remodeled with old barn siding that has gifts. The room remains cold winter and summer. And besides presents, it has a presence – Lenny. The ghost’s origin in the building is unknown.
“There used to be a sheep farm here years ago,” Dawn Massier said. “Then there was a tractor store. A lot of people have seen Lenny. He opens doors. He likes people. Folks who have seen him say he’s in his 40s or 50s with sandy-brown hair.”
She tells of a lightning strike that damaged the computer that had all the store’s records stored on it. She had no luck making it work Desperate, she finally asked Lenny if he could help. The computer then rebooted and worked just enough so the records could be retrieved and copied.
The northern part of Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties contains some of the most remote land in Wisconsin. On that land there are still folks living close to nature. Many of those folks come together as a community. The spirit of that community is evident in the town halls, country churches and crossroad taverns – and a feed and farm store along U.S. Highway 2 in Maple.
Visit www.facebook.com/MapleHillFeedFarm and www.maplehillfeedfarm.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.