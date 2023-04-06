With dairy cattle numbers increasing in Texas, especially over the Ogallala Aquifer where water resources are limited, producers and researchers are seeking drought-tolerant forages to meet the demand for cattle feed.
Corn silage historically has been the forage of choice, but it requires more water than sorghum. Conversely sorghum produces less metabolizable energy than corn. Energy is the biggest concern for lactating dairy cows.
Elevated sugar content in male-sterile sorghum hybrids may offer an opportunity to produce water-efficient forage with highly digestible fiber and good energy content.
The starch in whole-plant forage sorghum silage is less digestible than the starch in corn silage. That’s because sorghum berries don’t break down enough in processing to allow for maximum digestibility.
Juan Piñeiro, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service dairy specialist, and graduate student Douglas Duhatschek, initially evaluated the starch digestibility of forage sorghum by growing hybrids with a larger berry size to see if that might be better processed and increase starch digestibility. The study didn’t show improvement in starch digestibility, so they tried a different approach in two studies.
In one study they worked with shorter plants that had proportionally more grain than leaves and stems. They wanted to see if the increase in the reproductive-to-vegetative plant-parts ratio would increase overall starch digestibility.
The second study involved two male-sterile hybrids that don’t develop grain – a brown midrib hybrid and a non-brown midrib hybrid.
People are also reading…
The researchers noticed that since the hybrids don’t develop grain, the content of sugars at harvest is four to five times greater than with other sorghums that develop grain. The researchers have only preliminary results for the male-sterile hybrids, but they look promising, Piñeiro said.
The fiber digestibility of brown midrib hybrids is similar to that of conventional corn silage. In addition both brown midrib and non-brown midrib male-sterile hybrids store high sugar content because they don’t develop grain. The plant sugars could partially replace energy loss due to low starch concentration.
The challenge is how to bring back the energy loss, mostly due to starch loss, in rations after replacing corn silage with brown midrib sorghum silage with a lower starch concentration, Piñeiro said.
Most feed sorghums must be harvested at the soft-dough growth stage, when more than 80 percent of the starch can be used by cattle after processing, instead of about 60 percent to 70 percent at the later growth stage known as hard dough. But the rule doesn’t apply to male-sterile sorghum hybrids because they store sugars instead of starch for energy, Piñeiro said.
Research conducted in New York has shown that waiting six week to eight weeks until after the “boot” growth stage – the last vegetative stage before flowering – to harvest a sterile hybrid greatly increases the sugar content from about 4 percent to 19 percent. That increase offers producers a harvest window of weeks, not just days.
The Texas A&M researchers will replicate the trial that evaluates the effect of reproductive-to-vegetative parts ratio on the berry-processing score. They’ll also feed the male-sterile sorghum to cows to evaluate milk yield and milk composition.
Piñeiro said they’d also like to evaluate management practices that allow forages with low dry-matter content to be harvested to produce silage. Sorghum harvested in the late vegetative stage, where it has very high fiber digestibility, usually has low dry matter. Low dry matter at harvest – anything less than 30 percent – can raise the risk of losses due to leachate and undesirable fermentation.
Overall the research could increase the nutritional value of sorghum silage, which in turn could replace part of the corn silage fed to lactating cows. It also could help reduce drought-stress impacts and potentially save water on forage production.
Kay Ledbetter is a communications specialist for the Texas A&M-AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Amarillo, Texas.