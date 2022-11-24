Water redistribution studied

Understanding how water flows from soils through plants and into the atmosphere – and the effect of increasingly occurring droughts on that process – is the aim of new research at Purdue University. Researchers will explore how tree roots help redistribute water in the soil.
The researchers will imitate drought and interrupt water to certain trees by placing plastic skirts around them, said Theresa Hudson, a field research technician in forestry and natural resources at Purdue. Then they’ll study to what extent the trees use hydraulic redistribution to compensate for reduced rainfall.
The researchers will use sensors and nonradioactive isotopes to track water flow from soil into roots and from there to treetops. A key project goal is to measure how much water the trees distribute.
“There’s evidence of trees and other plants doing this, especially in climates where there are distinct wet and dry seasons,” said Elin Jacobs, a research assistant professor in forestry and natural resources at Purdue. “We haven’t had a lot of droughts here historically, but the climate is changing and droughts are becoming more prominent.”
Jacobs’ team will assess what tree species can redistribute water, when they do it and under what conditions. How deep the roots reach may be a factor. Some tree species sink deep roots while others have shallow root systems.
The study will monitor red oak, black walnut and sugar maple trees. The researchers chose those species because their response to drought varies.
“When plants photosynthesize, they open leaf pores to let carbon dioxide into the leaves,” Jacobs said. “But in that process they lose water through transpiration. In a drought some trees will close pores or limit their opening so that they lose minimal amounts of water. But that means less carbon dioxide enters the tree through the leaves, and they don’t grow.”
People are also reading…
Other trees hoard as much carbon as possible to keep growing. They continue photosynthesis for as long as they can despite water loss.
“The three species represent a spectrum of these strategies, and we suspect that the degree to which the species are able to redistribute soil water is tied to the strategy they use,” Jacobs said.
The research will be conducted in the Martell Forest near Purdue’s campus in West Lafayette, Indiana. Jacobs will perform modeling on Purdue’s Bell supercomputer and, for large-scale simulations, on a U.S. Department of Energy supercomputer.
The data are expected to help inform a computer simulation of Earth processes. The model includes elements of the atmosphere, ocean, sea and land ice, and terrestrial ecosystems.
Efforts to build the model followed the 2013 Department of Energy's report titled U.S. Energy Sector Vulnerabilities to Climate Change and Extreme Weather. That report noted that increasing weather and climate impact on energy systems and the types of energy the nation uses would come with climate change.
Plant-hydraulic models have been too complicated to plug into large-scale Earth system models such as those at the Department of Energy. Today’s bigger, faster computers can do it, but too little data exist to verify that the models work properly, Jacobs said.
During the first year of the three-year study, Jacobs and her colleagues will define the field project based on what the model needs. In the second year, they’ll see if the simulations follow what they see in the field and then adjust the measurements as needed.
Collaborating with Purdue researchers on the energy department-funded project are researchers from the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts; the Carnegie Institution for Science in Stanford, California; and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington. Visit purdue.edu for more information.
Steve Koppes is an independent science writer working with Purdue University.