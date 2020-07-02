Some herbicide-resistant weeds can’t be killed by available chemicals. Waterhemp, for example, has outsmarted almost every kind of herbicide available today.
The weed can increase production of detoxifying enzymes that neutralize certain herbicides before they can disrupt essential cellular processes. Metabolic resistance is just one process by which waterhemp evades herbicides. Because there may be hundreds of detoxifying enzymes involved, metabolic resistance is difficult to identify and combat.
In two recent studies we explain metabolic resistance to three commonly used herbicides for waterhemp. Results confirm the importance of using a multi-pronged approach to waterhemp control.
We documented in 2019 resistance to Group 15 herbicides in waterhemp. The group includes S-metolachlor, which targets very-long-chain fatty-acid production in sensitive plants. We suspected it also was a case of metabolic resistance and confirmed it in a study published in "Pest Management Science."
Two classes of detoxifying enzymes – known as GSTs and P450s – appear to neutralize S-metolachlor in resistant waterhemp. Group 15 herbicides can be safely used in corn because the crop uses GSTs to naturally detoxify the chemicals. Waterhemp can mimic corn’s natural detoxification mechanism. The weed also appears to have evolved a way to avoid being harmed by S-metolachlor. Because waterhemp plants have hundreds of enzymes in each class, we have more work to do to identify specific genes that are activated.
A separate study revealed more of waterhemp’s metabolic secrets.
Whenever we see waterhemp with resistance to an HPPD inhibitor such as mesotrione, it has always also shown metabolic atrazine resistance. But it’s possible for waterhemp to be resistant to atrazine and not mesotrione.
The apparent association between mesotrione and metabolic-atrazine resistance could be coincidental, but given how often the resistances co-occur the genes controlling resistance for the two chemicals might be shared or linked.
In a study published in "Weed Science," graduate student Kip Jacobs demonstrated an overlap in the genes responsible for metabolic-atrazine and mesotrione resistance. Because researchers already knew the single gene for metabolic-atrazine resistance, the results take them closer to understanding the genes conferring mesotrione resistance.
Whenever we determine whether it's two, three or four genes involved in mesotrione resistance, our results tell us one of them should be the metabolic-atrazine resistance gene. We know which one that is.
Even if researchers are able to trace each resistance trait back to the genetic level, that won’t ensure an easy solution to the problem. Experts say there are no new herbicide modes-of-action coming to market so farmers will need to consider alternative weed-control methods.
“With metabolic resistance our predictability is virtually zero," said Aaron Hager, associate professor in the crop-sciences department at Illinois and a co-author on the pest-management science study. "We have no idea what these populations are resistant to until we have them in controlled conditions. It’s just another example of how we need a more integrated system rather than relying only on chemistry. We must rethink how we manage waterhemp long term.”
Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "metabolic resistance to S-metolachlor" and Weed Science [DOI: 10.1017/wsc.2020.31] for more information.