Ways revealed to boost carbon

The correct combination of fertilizer, biochar and irrigation could potentially increase soil carbon by as much as 300 percent in 30 years in India. That’s the finding of researchers at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics who conducted a modeling study.
Their findings can support policymakers, government and society to implement strategies that incentivize farmers to manage their soils in ways to sequester more carbon, the institute stated.
The institute's scientists evaluated management practices such as biochar, need-based fertilizer and irrigation. They also assessed agricultural-management practices for the potential to sequester carbon.
The modeling study was conducted in five districts of India’s Maharashtra state and eight districts of the country’s Odisha state. The districts have a predominantly semi-arid climate with annual rainfall between about 24 inches and 43 inches.
People are also reading…
The scientists collected data from different sources on crop yield, weather, soil types and crop-management practices. Then they made projections for carbon sequestration and yields for both states.
They studied the region’s cotton, sorghum, soybean, chickpea, pigeonpea and millet crops. They also conducted soil sampling and analyzed long-term experiments on improved versus traditional farming practices.
They found that biochar increased carbon value in the soil by 130 percent to 300 percent in a 30-year period with little difference in yield. Optimal fertilizers increased carbon as well as yield by as much as 30 percent. Carbon sequestration increased by more than 300 percent in combination with fertilizer, biochar and irrigation.
Profile sampling of long-term experiments indicated that carbon sequestration increased by 100 kilograms per hectare per year with the improved management practices, fertilizers and crop varieties in a 45-year period, said Girish Chander, a senior scientist in natural resource management at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics. He co-led the project. Carbon sequestration was enhanced by 300 kilograms per hectare per year with residue in a nine-year period, he said.
The German Agency for International Cooperation funded the research. Visit youtube.com and search for "managing soils as carbon sinks" to watch a video or icrisat.org for more information.