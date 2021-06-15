Weather out of whack

A May that was barely colder than normal has been followed by an extremely warm and dry first two weeks of June. Through June 11 southern Wisconsin has had five days with high temperatures of more than 90 degrees; the month has thus far averaged more than 11 degrees warmer than normal.
Simultaneously the dry spring has continued into the early summer with the month of June already 1.69 inches of rain less than normal in southern Wisconsin – and that’s after April and May came in at a combined 4.24 inches less than normal.
Coincidentally this week the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported the monthly average carbon-dioxide fraction in the atmosphere, as measured at the top of Mauna Loa in Hawaii, set a new record of 418.92 parts per million in May.
That represents an increase of more than 50 percent in atmospheric CO2 concentration since the pre-industrial age, 1750-1800, when the value was about 280 parts per million as measured by analysis of air bubbles in ice cores taken from ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland. The current value has not been observed on Earth in the past 4.1 million to 4.5 million years, when sea levels were 78 feet higher than they are today and the global average temperature was 7 degrees warmer than at present.
Not even the COVID-19 pandemic was able to put a dent in the rate of increase in CO2, which suggests that unless we change the nature of our energy use we’re continuing to forge a path toward a very different – and likely extremely adverse – climate future.
Because solar and wind energies are already cheaper than fossil fuels and they work at scales necessary to power the world, there’s no reasonable excuse for not moving aggressively to a more-sustainable-energy future.
Steve Ackerman and Jonathan Martin are professors in the University of Wisconsin-Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. Email stevea@ssec.wisc.edu or jemarti1@wisc.edu to reach them.