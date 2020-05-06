Meaghan Anderson is a field agronomist in central Iowa and a field specialist. Her areas of expertise include weed management, weed biology, cover crops, corn and soybean management, and integrated pest management.

Rebecca Vittetoe is a field agronomist in east-central Iowa. Her areas of expertise include agronomy, field-crop production and management of corn, soybeans, integrated pest management and crop scouting.

Both are with Iowa State University-Extension and Outreach.