Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, recently wrote some interesting comments about the monthly outlooks from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.
Two products are issued each month by the Climate Prediction Center.
- the initial or half-month lead outlook in the middle of the month
- the final outlook issued on the last day of the month
Visit www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov for more information. The outlooks are not like a weather forecast seen on TV or heard on the radio. They’re probabilistic products, meaning they give probabilities of behavior. Instead of a temperature of 71 degrees as seen in a forecast, climate outlooks may show a 60 percent chance of temperatures being at more than average two weeks out.
For the May 2020 outlooks the initial half-month lead was released April 16; the final set of outlooks was issued April 30. As seen in the first set of maps there was a notable shift from the initial outlooks, with increased chances for colder-than-average temperatures in blue and elevated chances of drier conditions in brown. Initially most of the central Midwest had slightly elevated chances for wetter conditions. It’s important to note final monthly outlooks have a strong reliance on the first two-week period of the month. The final May outlooks closely track the general signals in the current eight-14 day outlooks.
During the past few months we’ve seen considerable flips between initial and final outlooks, as well as outlooks compared to reality. Just looking at how April ended in Iowa, conditions were cooler and drier than what the outlooks indicated.
Short-term outlooks cover two time frames – six-10 and eight-14 days – and hence give guidance out one-and-a-half to two weeks. Those products are issued daily in the afternoon. Recent short-term outlooks have been fairly accurate; they’ve been showing a trend toward cooler and drier conditions during the past several iterations. Iowa has been drier than normal for the past 30 days, though that’s been counter-balanced by adequate to surplus sub-soil moisture. With a nice stretch of pleasant weather farmers have been making great progress in the fields. Looking forward into the beginning half of May, conditions are looking cooler and drier. If we examine the May-June-July outlooks, probabilities suggest we will experience wetter-than-average conditions with no clear-cut signal for temperature.
The “so what” point of the story is that longer-term outlooks provide general guidance for the month and season, with short-term outlooks highlighting the upcoming expected behavior – such as shifts in temperature and precipitation patterns. Coupled with weather forecasts, the short-term outlooks provide great insight into the development of favorable windows for planting and harvest.
Visit crops.extension.iastate.edu for more information.