Annika Rowland has been studying how to manage weeds in soybeans without using herbicides or cultivation. A graduate student in the Cornell University-Sustainable Cropping Systems Laboratory, she has mimicked an organic, no-till system.
Tillage is commonly used in organic-crop production for weed management, but it can contribute to soil erosion. No-till planting organic crops into mulch from cover crops is a promising alternative. But weed management can be challenging in such a system without herbicides or cultivation. So Rowland tested three cultural and physical weed-management tactics in organically managed soybeans.
- using a high soybean seeding rate to shade weeds
- mowing weeds between crop rows with an inter-row mower
- electrocuting weeds that grow above the crop canopy with a weed zapper
She compared each tactic alone and in all possible combinations. A basic principle in integrated weed management is to use multiple tactics. Several tactics that may not be effective when used alone can often provide effective weed management when they’re used in combination.
Rowland combined a high seeding rate, inter-row mowing and weed electrocution to see if the combination would reduce weed biomass and increase soybean yield compared to each tactic used alone. The tactics targeted weeds in different areas and at different times.
The high seeding rate suppressed weeds within the crop row early in the season. The inter-row mower controlled mid-season weeds growing between rows. The weed zapper controlled weeds growing above the soybean canopy later in the season.
In both years of the experiment inter-row mowing was used twice when soybeans were at the V4 and V5 growth stage. Weeds were between 6 and 12 inches tall at mowing. They consisted mainly of common ragweed, common lambsquarters and foxtail. The weed zapper was used when soybeans were at the R2 to R3 growth stage. Few weeds grew above the soybean canopy at the time of electrocution.
The inter-row mower alone reduced weed biomass by 60 percent compared to the no-weed management-control treatment. Adding the high soybean seeding rate and/or weed electrocution to inter-row mowing didn’t provide additional weed control. The zapper didn’t reduce weed biomass compared to the control treatment. That could have been due to the lack of weeds above the soybean canopy when weed electrocution occurred.
But previous research at the University of Missouri demonstrated that faster-growing species such as giant ragweed and waterhemp, can be controlled with electrocution. Research also demonstrated that electrocution can reduce weed-seed viability, which can reduce weed-seed bank populations through time.
More research is needed to better understand tactic compatibility and how to optimize inter-row mowing and weed electrocution. The research was conducted within the context of organic crop production, but the tools also could be used in conventional production to help control herbicide-resistant weeds.
Visit youtube.com – search for "to zap or not to zap" to watch a video showing the tactics used in the experiment.