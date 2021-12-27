Western conservation council celebrates

BALDWIN, Wis. — The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council has expanded across five counties in its four years of existence. Members are increasing conservation practices to reduce erosion, protect water quality, and improve overall soil health.
At the recent annual meeting, board members shared the group’s many accomplishments. That included five field events, as well as continuing research partnerships with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and a third successful year of a cost-share program.
Steve Richter, agricultural-strategies director at The Nature Conservancy, reported how the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council has enhanced conservation practices in the past four years. Farmer-members have doubled their cover crops to 12,058 acres. They’ve also implemented reduced-tillage practices from just 112 acres in 2018 to a current total of 12,575 acres.
They’ve tripled no-till planting from 4,232 acres to 12,009 acres. The group also has evaluated planting green into cover crops, low-disturbance manure injection, soil and plant tissue sampling, and variable-rate fertilizer application.
The council’s continued partnership with UW-River Falls recently provided the opportunity for three professors to present ongoing research and a new cost-share opportunity with farmer-members. Jill Coleman Wasik, an associate professor of environmental science, provided an update on a well-testing project. The sampling effort has grown from 45 wells in 2018 to 83 wells in 2021.
Wasik also is collecting water samples using lysimeters. Drought conditions in 2021 weren’t conducive to the study, but she said she’s optimistic for the future of the research project.
“We continue to try and learn how nitrate moves from the surface of the landscape into our wells,” she said. “By combining the two projects – well testing and lysimeter pulls – we’ll have long-term database monitoring so we can understand what’s happening in the deep subsurface and then start to explore more of what’s happening at the surface and maybe how we can make changes to improve things.”
Patrick Woolcock, an assistant professor of engineering, and Natasha Rayne, an associate professor of soil science, introduced a project that studies the application of biochar as a soil additive.
They discussed how biochar-based fertilizers have shown promising benefits, such as reduced nutrient leaching in soils, improved water retention, and plant growth in poor soils. Biochar has shown an ability to retain nutrients from compost.
The UW-River Falls researchers are performing field trials using biochar compost created at the UW-River Falls' Mann Valley Research Farm. The focus is improving farm profitability and environmental sustainability by developing additional products for income generation – such as saleable compost – while reducing fossil-fuel inputs and environmental impacts.
The annual meeting included a farmer panel discussion on “Lessons from the Field.” The panelists said they began implementing conservation practices for varied reasons, but the most common was to reduce erosion. They talked about how they’ve experimented with different cover crops when growing winter wheat.
“We tried crimson clover in 2020,” said Tom Sitz. “It’s supposed to die off, and that way we don’t need to spray. It grew to be 6 to 8 inches in the fall. We established it with a no-till drill after wheat harvest and threw in some tillage radishes just to shake up the neighbors.”
Greg Friendshuh expressed the importance of giving oneself enough time to plan and the land enough time to adapt. He said it’s important to seek advice ahead of time to make a no-till trial work.
The group plans to host more field days in summer 2022. New board member David Tollberg said why he wanted to be on the board.
“I care about clean water and good agronomic practices," he said. "I think we can do both, get good crops and protect our water.”
TheWestern Wisconsin Conservation Council is a farmer-led nonprofit group of farmers dedicated to promoting water conservation, environmentally sound agricultural practices, and community engagement. The group is composed of grain, dairy and livestock member farmers in the Kinnickinnic, Rush and Willow River watersheds in Barron, Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties. Visit westernwisconservation.org for more information.