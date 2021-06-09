The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council – a producer-led watershed-protection group – is hosting a field day from noon to 3 p.m. June 17 at the Jon-De Farm, 2054 30th Ave., Baldwin. The field day will give farmers and other agricultural professionals an opportunity to see the Agrometer self-propelled dribble-bar applicator, which allows liquid manure to be applied to standing corn.
Agrometer is providing an SDS 8000 machine for farmers to learn more about. In addition to the demonstration, attendees will receive information about how the technology use might transform the way nutrients are managed in the soil with little damage to growing crops.
The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council is dedicated to promoting water conservation, environmentally sound agricultural practices and community engagement. The group is composed of grain, dairy and livestock farms in the Kinnickinnic, Rush and Willow River watersheds in Barron, Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.
Farmer members who are using strip-till and no-till practices on typical crop and livestock operations potentially reduce phosphorus runoff from farm fields by 44 percent and soil erosion by 48 percent, according to a recent study. Preventing phosphorus and soil sediment from leaving farm fields improves water quality.
The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council has 40 members who represent about 30,000 acres as well as 7,000 dairy animals, beef cattle, pigs, goats and other livestock in a five-county area of western Wisconsin. The group in 2020 planted more than 10,000 acres of cover crops and had 20,273 acres of reduced tillage. Visit westernwisconservation.org for more information.
Steven Schauer is a communications specialist with the Dairy Business Association and the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.