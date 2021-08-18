What are the producer’s contractual obligations?

The second most frequently identified impediment to participation in carbon markets among the farmers in the Purdue-CME Group survey was the legal liability associated with contract noncompliance. One of the challenging aspects of soil-carbon sequestration is that it’s extremely impermanent. Carbon may be released from soils if the practice used to sequester carbon is discontinued. Impermanence poses risks to producers who are contractually obligated to sequester carbon.
Take, for example, an Eastern Corn Belt producer who faced wet field conditions during planting and harvest of 2019. For some the optimal decision was to do fieldwork in less than ideal conditions. That resulted in field ruts given the cost associated with waiting and not making the ruts. In the absence of a carbon contract a producer who chose to create the ruts would do some tillage in the spring. But with the conditions of a soil-carbon contract, that may violate a carbon-sequestration agreement by re-releasing soil carbon back into the atmosphere.
What's the legal liability in that case? Most programs would deal with it by “pausing” future payments until the farm can re-sequester the carbon released due to the one-time event. If the farmer is unwilling to continue the practices to re-sequester released carbon in the absence of payments, it’s unclear what the legal liability would be.
At the very least it would likely require the producer to repurchase carbon offsets he or she had previously sold at the prevailing market price. Bound by contract the producer also may choose not to make the ruts in the first place, but that also comes at a cost.
The discussion of permanence raises another important question. What’s the duration of currently available soil-carbon sequestration contracts? In the United States the major programs are currently using 1-year to 20-year contracts.
What happens after the contract ends? Is the farmer obligated to maintain the practice or is he or she free to revert to previous practices without legal liability for re-releasing stored carbon? The answer isn’t clear, but it’s important for both the producer and the offset purchaser. If there’s no legal liability to maintain sequestered carbon beyond the contract term, it’s difficult to see how the programs could possibly be helping mitigate the effects of climate change – and helping offset purchasers meet their sustainability goals – given the lack of permanence.