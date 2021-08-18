Who pays for verification?

The technical challenges associated with measuring and verifying soil carbon are well documented. It’s important to understand who bears measurement or verification costs. Currently available soil-carbon programs almost unanimously bear the costs of testing, meaning the farmer doesn’t have to worry about paying for soil-carbon verification.
Still most farmers will likely want to understand the process for how carbon will be measured. Unlike yield, which farmers can easily measure, carbon stored in the soil is intangible. Current soil-carbon programs rely on a combination of in-field soil sampling and modeling to measure carbon sequestration. Given high transactions cost, it’s infeasible to sample every field in the program. For that reason verifiers rely on biogeochemical modeling to predict soil-carbon sequestration.
The science behind the models is continuously improving, but it’s important for farmers to understand they’re not necessarily being paid for actual carbon sequestration measured on their farm. Instead, they’re likely being paid for predicted carbon sequestration from a model. Companies should be transparent about that and should work on messaging to earn the trust of farmers. Both parties should contemplate how future improvements in biogeochemical prediction and soil-carbon measurement will be factored into contract payments.
There have been questions about the government’s role in bringing oversight to soil-carbon markets. The recent U.S. Senate Bill S.1251, “Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2021,” seeks to provide a framework that assists farmers participating in carbon markets. It would provide for reliable information and establishing a series of standards for certification for carbon offsets.
The USDA would be the main driving force of the program by setting guidelines for carbon-offset certification by third-party verifiers. While that could help to bring standardization to the marketplace, the parameters of the bill – or government involvement more generally – don’t unilaterally resolve other challenges associated with soil-carbon markets.
While implementing practices that sequester carbon can help in the fight against climate change and serve as a source of supplemental revenue for farmers, it’s not a panacea. Examining the carbon-sequestration potential of common carbon-sequestering practices indicates that even if the practices were purely additive and implemented on 100 percent of U.S. cropland, they would only sequester about 5 percent of total 2019 U.S. emissions.
While discussions of agriculture as part of the climate solution are a positive development, it’s important to be realistic about the potential of cropland to sequester carbon. For soil-carbon markets to be successful in attracting widespread participation, the challenges identified here will need to be addressed.