CALEDONIA, Minn. – After working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a research entomologist for 11 years, Jonathan Lundgren decided to approach farm research differently. He thinks agriculture research is too simplified, he says, and needs to become bio-diversified. That means looking at the farm as a whole system rather than researching small parts of it, such as test plots of one commodity or studying one pest at a time.
To do that kind of research he bought a farm in South Dakota, called Blue Dasher after the dragonfly of that name whose healthy population he considers an indication of a healthy farm. Using his farm and directing research where he wants, he can study all aspects of a farm system and how it interacts.
“The natural world is complex,” Lundgren said. “Mono-culture has to be maintained with chemicals and they are addictive. A lot of money is being made in agriculture, but not by the farmers. We need to change how farming science is done.”
Lundgren’s studies show that in regenerative whole-farm systems, crop yields decrease by 20 percent. But profitability is twice as much compared to conventional systems because less seed and fertilizer are used. Regenerative agriculture is a general term used to describe a way of farming with the goal of improving soil fertility using minimal inputs while maximizing a farm’s resources.
As an entomologist his emphasis is on the biodiversity of insect populations in a farming system and understanding how that affects the productivity of a farm. Lundgren includes insects, nematodes and soil bacteria in his studies; he said the small study size and large quantity makes it difficult to quantify.
“We know very little about the bio-inventory,” he said.
It’s also difficult to fine funding to learn more.
He finds where there are crop pests, there is a lack of species diversity – diversity that’s needed to keep populations of harmful insects under control.
“For every pest there are 1,700 insects we can’t live without,” Lundgren said.
When comparing regenerative systems to conventional, there is a 10-fold decrease in pests in the former.
“Pests are not inevitable,” he said.
He uses dung beetles as an example; there are 1,500 species in the United States. Their work is worth $380 million to farmers because they do nutrient recycling and pest suppression, and increase pasture quality. His team observed that dung beetles are 1.5 percent to 3 percent of the insect community but they determine how many other insects colonize a manure pat. Dung beetles dig through the outer crust to create highways for the rest of the insects. The insect community changes as the dung pat ages, breaking down manure and recycling nutrients.
Detrimentally the use of avermectins on animals kills 98 percent of insects found in dung because most of the chemical passes through the animal; it has a 240-day half-life. The avermectins also kill insect predators, decreasing insect-population diversity. Lundgren said he sees those chemicals as a band-aid that should be replaced by high-intensity grazing and frequent movement of animals, followed by rest periods of pasture.
Lundgren said he’s especially concerned about neonicotinoids, which are insecticides used on corn seeds. Of farmers across the country, 13 percent use seeds treated with the chemical. But he said most farmers aren’t aware they’re using the pesticide. One corn seed has enough neonicotinoid to kill 164,000 bees. Pests become resistant to it and it does nothing to improve yields.
He considers bees to be part of a farm’s native crop system.
“Beekeeping used to be as easy as falling off a log,” Lundgren said.
He keeps 100 hives on his farm, using honey sales to help fund research.
Lundgren finds ideas for research by talking to farmers. He uses his farm as the basis of his research while making results readily available to the public.
“You don’t need to maximize every component of the system,” he said. “You need to increase profitability.”
He encourages farmers to think beyond one season and to pencil out the whole farm concept.
Visit www.ecdysis.bio and www.bluedasher.farm for more information.