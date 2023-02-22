While testing how well commercial bumblebees pollinate early spring crops, researchers made a surprising discovery. They found dead wild bumblebee queens in hives, an average of 10 per nest box.
A study by the researchers at Cornell University indicates that nest boxes of commercial eastern common bumblebees – Bombus impatiens – led to the deaths of wild queens that are attracted to the brightly colored hives.
The boxes draw wild eastern common bumblebee queens engaged in natural behavior in which a queen who has yet to establish her own nest takes another queen’s nest for a potential advantage. The “usurping” wild queens are killed by workers upon entry. Commercial hives have many more workers than natural nests.
More research is needed, but the loss of wild queens in nest boxes may be contributing to an overall decline in B. impatiens populations.
In the study a technology called an excluder, which narrows the nest box doorway, was 100 percent effective at keeping the resident queen in and usurpers out.
“Every one of those queens that’s killed will now not found her own nest somewhere else on a farm, which would then contribute worker bees later in the season to pollinate crops,” said Heather Grab, a senior lecturer at the Cornell-School of Integrative Plant Science and senior author of the study.
The finding potentially adds to the list of human practices that contribute to the decline of wild bee populations. While wild eastern bumblebee populations aren’t a species of conservation concern, the researchers also found dead queens of the declining Bombus perplexus – called the confusing bumblebee – inside the commercial hives.
The study initially began as a test to determine whether commercial bumblebees were more optimal than honeybees for some crops, such as early season strawberries, when weather is cool and honeybees are less active. The study also had been conducted to determine whether commercial bumblebees were more optimal for later season crops, such as tomatoes, where honeybees are ineffective pollinators.
Along with finding dead queens, the researchers learned that when commercial colonies were added to farms earlier in the year, fewer bumblebees made fewer visits to later season crops. That was the opposite of what they expected.
Olivia Miller, who worked on the research as part of her undergraduate thesis and is the paper’s first author, hypothesized that the dead queens in commercial hives could be due to poorly understood usurping behavior. The bright colors and smells of the nest boxes also may serve as hyper-attractive cues to nest-searching queens.
For the study the researchers placed commercial bumblebee colonies in early spring on apple orchards in eight sites. Those sites were located in the Finger Lakes area of New York. Commercial colonies were set side by side, half of them with queen excluders in the open doorways and half with no excluder.
The researchers also marked each hive’s original queens. The nests were then checked every few days over a two-week period. In nests without excluders, the researchers found many usurping dead queens.
“If you’re a commercial grower wanting to manage bumblebees, especially if introducing them early in the season, you may actually be reducing overall pollination services by investing in commercial bumblebee colonies,” Grab said. “That’s unless you’re taking some risk-mitigation strategies such as using a queen excluder.”
The study recently was published in the Journal of Applied Ecology. Visit besjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “Heather Grab” for more information.
Krishna Ramanujan is a science writer at Cornell University.