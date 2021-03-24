Wild potatoes may sprout sources of resistance

Distant cousins of the cultivated potato may someday unlock new sources of resistance to late blight. Many wild-potato species boast strong defenses against diseases such as late blight. That makes them a valuable resource for resistance genes, according to Dennis Halterman, a plant geneticist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service Vegetable Crops Research Unit in Madison, Wisconsin.
He and his team exposed leaves of 72 different species of wild potato to spores of the late blight pathogen Phytophthora infestans – the same pathogen that triggered the Irish Potato Famine of the 1840s.
Late blight remains a global threat today to potato and tomato crops, resulting in an estimated $6.7 billion annually in yield losses and control costs. In susceptible varieties the fungus-like pathogen causes dark lesions and other disease symptoms that rapidly destroy a plant’s leaves, stem, fruit or tubers, Halterman said.
Halterman studied potatoes growing wild in Central America, South America and Mexico, where late blight originated and co-evolved with the plant. Collaborating on the project was Shelley Jansky, a retired Agricultural Research Service scientist and a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor emeritus of horticulture. Also working on the research project was Hari Karki, an Agricultural Research Service research associate and an honorary associate in UW-Madison’s horticulture department.
“Although most wild species make small potatoes that you wouldn’t want to eat – and could actually make you sick – they exist in harsh environments without fertilizer, irrigation or pesticides,” Halterman said.
In addition to adapting to diverse growing conditions, many wild potato species have strong defenses against diseases such as late blight.
“Once we identify a species that contains resistance our goal is to transfer the resistance into cultivated potato so that farmers can grow healthy crops using less pesticide,” Halterman said.
The need for new sources of late-blight resistance is constant. This is partly due to the pathogen’s ability to mutate into new variants that can overcome a potato variety’s existing genes for protection against the disease. Among the variants are US-23, the most common variant circulating in potatoes grown in the United States. NL13316 is an even more potent variant that can neutralize a valuable potato gene known for conferring broad-spectrum late blight resistance.
Of the 72 species the researchers examined, 12 showed elevated levels of leaf resistance that hadn’t been previously documented. That could potentially lead to entirely new defense mechanisms against late blight.
But developing potato varieties with new traits is a lengthy process, sometimes requiring 10 years to 15 years before they’re ready for market. But with new approaches such as marker-assisted selection, genome mapping and the ability to clone and insert specific genes of interest, late-blight resistance could be incorporated into promising new varieties faster and more efficiently, Halterman said.
Five of the 12 species studied – S. agrimonifolium, S. albornozii, S. chomatophilum, S. hypacrarthrum and S. piurae – could be used in potato breeding programs immediately. The wouldn’t require a first research step that’s necessary to overcome chromosomal incompatibilities typical of wild potato.
The study was published in the December 2020 issue of “Plant Disease.” Visit apsjournals.apsnet.org and search for “Screening of wild potatoes identifies new sources of late blight resistance” for more information.