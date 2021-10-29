Wild rice critical for ecology

Some folks don’t know why they’re here. They drift through life aimlessly not really knowing where they are or what they’re doing. They often lack a sense of purpose. They lack fulfillment.
But others know why they’re here. Heart and soul, they know precisely where they are and what they’re doing. Such folks often have an awareness of their own culture and history, and how they’re related to the land.
Nature, left to itself, governs the earth in a complex way that’s a mystery to most people. It takes generations of close insightful observation to gain the knowledge of nature’s ways. Once gained that knowledge must be preserved and passed on to each successive generation. Around the world Indigenous people have gathered such knowledge. They pass it on through each generation, often as oral teaching. The knowledge is called Traditional Ecological Knowledge or TEK. Such knowledge is essential if one wishes to work with natural ecosystems in a given area.
Oral history passed through Elders tells us that many generations ago a group of Native Americans living on the East Coast of North America began a migration across the continent. They followed a prophecy that told them to journey west until they came to the place where food grows on the water. Those people are Anishinaabeg. One of the places where food grows on water is northern Wisconsin. That food is Manoomin, the good berry, also called wild rice.
Joe Graveen is a member of Waaswaaganing Anishinaabeg, the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. He’s an elected member of the Tribal Council and the program manager of the Lac du Flambeau Wild Rice Cultural Enhancement Project. On an autumn day he was looking out over a marsh on Tribal lands in Vilas County.
“To have at least two wild-rice restoration sites that would be able to sustain themselves and produce harvestable rice would be a success,” he said. “Wild rice needs a flow of water. To get a flow you need downstream connectivity. You need a clear path upstream too. The lake you see out here used to have wild rice on it. It doesn’t now.”
Looking across the area it’s easy to see changes made by settlers. Ditches have been dredged across the marsh in an attempt to drain it. Dikes were built. An abandoned railroad bed runs across the marsh, as does Wisconsin Highway 47. Culverts, some with controls that regulate water flow, connect marsh segments. In other places dams were built; the natural flow of water has been disrupted. Human-made changes have altered nature’s plan for the area and disrupted the ecosystem that once supported growth of wild rice.
“We have a partnership with the University of Minnesota,” Graveen said. “We are working with them on a wild-rice management plan. To get rice back we have to have a plan. Next year our budget will support seasonal workers; we have a grant that will provide paid internships. Along with the university we are partnering with other Tribes and the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission.
“The dynamics of this marsh are really interesting. The water level fluctuates and there are iron deposits in the sediment. We have all of these barriers to natural water flow. We need to find out how to work with these changes.
“As far as wild rice goes, you know as much as I do that a lot of our resources have an economic value. A lot of people hunt ducks, deer and bears. That creates revenue. Fewer people harvest wild rice. It is hard to get a lot of folks to understand the importance of wild rice. They go to the store and buy paddy rice (commercially grown rice). They think it is the same, but it’s not. We are working collaboratively with the state and partners to keep wild rice on the landscape, and not just in Wisconsin.
“Things are science-based, but this has been in our blood for a long time. Decades ago we managed the wild rice, but some of those practices aren’t done anymore. With climate change we have to figure out how we will manage the wild rice. There are dramatic changes going on; high water, low water, heavy rain downpours, high winds and all can destroy wild rice. TEK will be part of our plan.
“The heath of your environment is the health of your community. Lac du Flambeau is one of the prettiest places. I believe in the spiritual side of wild rice and ceremonies that go with it. Not long ago a friend of mine said that amongst the Ojibwe people Manoomin, wild rice, is with us from the time we come into this world to the time that we leave. It is at our ceremonies, our feasts, our dinner tables. Coming into this world you get your name, and there is a feast with wild rice. No matter where you go, whatever is going on throughout our whole life wild rice is there.”
Lac du Flambeau means “lake of the torches” in French because early French trappers and missionaries saw Anishinaabeg people fishing at night with torches.
“Why are we here at Lac du Flambeau?” Graveen said. “We are here because of Manoomin. When French trappers and missionaries came through here they saw us fishing and thought we were here because of the walleyes. We are here because of Manoomin.”
The Wild Rice Cultural Enhancement Program at Lac du Flambeau is using traditional ecological knowledge, science and partnership to restore the food that grows on water, Manoomin, to the land around Lac du Flambeau. Manoomin isn’t just food for the body; it’s food for the soul. It’s an essential part of the spiritual life of people linked to the land for many generations. Restore Manoomin, and the health of people and land is also restored. Fortunately some people, like Joe Graveen, know precisely where they are, what they’re doing and why they’re here.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.