Historic wildfires in September 2020 on the U.S. West Coast lofted plumes of smoke high into the atmosphere. Pushed by prevailing winds that sweep air from west to east, satellites tracked the smoke as it spread widely across much of the continental United States. A second hazard – tropical cyclones – also helped steer the high-flying smoke plumes as they streamed Sept. 14-16 over the Midwest and Northeast.
A series of images shows the abundance and distribution of black carbon, a type of aerosol found in wildfire smoke, as it rode jet stream winds across the United States. The black-carbon data comes from the GEOS-forward-processing model, which assimilates information from satellite, aircraft and ground-based observing systems. The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite on the NOAA-NASA Suomi NPP satellite acquired the images of the storms.
The maps show smoke spanning the entire United States but that doesn’t mean the smoke had equally strong effects on air quality at ground level everywhere. That’s because the smoke was traveling high in the atmosphere.