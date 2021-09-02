Winter-wheat, cover-crop plots tested

Winter-wheat plots were harvested this summer at the Clean Farm Families demonstration site along Wisconsin Highway 57 south of Fredonia, Wisconsin. The group is comparing soil-health plots and conventionally farmed plots for long-term results – profitability, crop yield and changes in soil.
Winter wheat harvested from the soil-health demonstration plot – featuring no-till with cover crops – yielded 10 bushels per acre more than the wheat harvested from the conventional plot. The latter plot was tilled and has no cover crops. The wheat from the soil-health plot yielded 72 bushels per acre while the wheat from the conventional plot yielded 61.9 bushels per acre.
Following the wheat harvest, the group no-tilled a cover crop into the soil-health plot, which consistently features no-till and cover crops. The conventional plot was left in wheat stubble with no cover crop. The cover crop established in the wheat plot is now capturing energy from the sun and photosynthesizing. The roots are exuding sugars to feed soil microorganisms, cycle nutrients and improve soil health.
The Clean Farm Families held a meeting Aug. 17. Josh Bendorf, a precision-agriculture conservation specialist with Pheasants Forever, discussed opportunities to increase farm profitability. Crop production in a floodplain often costs more money due to input costs and poor crop production. Such areas could be planted to a grass buffer that could then be used for forage. There's a "harvestable buffer program" in Ozaukee County. Another example would be planting to produce hay for heifers in poor-yielding soils along a field edge.
The group’s interseeded cover crops are all doing exceptionally well in the standing corn. The group is promoting use of Ozaukee County’s no-till drill, which is available to farmers to plant cover crops following the harvest of wheat, corn for silage, corn for grain or soybeans. The cost for no-till planting of cover crops is $14 per acre. That includes tractor, driver and no-till drill. Fuel is to be provided before the tractor leaves the farm.
The Clean Farm Families also is planning a field day in October to demonstrate reduced-disturbance manure application. The date is yet to be determined. Visit cleanfarmfamilies.com for more information.
Andy Holschbach is the director of the Ozaukee County Land & Water Management Department.