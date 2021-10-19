Wisconsin crop progress, condition detailed

Wisconsin had 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 17, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures were warmer than normal across the state; all areas experienced temperatures 4 or more degrees warmer than normal.
Most of Wisconsin had less than a half-inch of precipitation, though locations near the Illinois border or near Lake Michigan received as much as 1.5 inches. Normal fall field activities continued with harvest of corn, silage, soybeans and potatoes.
Topsoil-moisture condition rated 2 percent very short, 8 percent short, 84 percent adequate and 6 percent surplus. Subsoil-moisture condition rated 5 percent very short, 9 percent short, 81 percent adequate and 5 percent surplus.
Ninety-six percent of the corn crop was mature. Harvest for grain was 32 percent complete, four days ahead of 2020 and nine days ahead of the five-year average. Corn silage was 97 percent harvested. Moisture content of field corn harvested for grain was 20 percent. Corn condition was 68 percent good to excellent, 5 percentage points below the previous week.
Soybean harvest was 59 percent complete, three days behind 2020 but six days ahead of the average.
Winter-wheat planting reached 86 percent complete, one day ahead of 2020 and 11 days ahead of the average. Sixty-six percent of winter wheat has emerged, two days ahead of 2020 and 12 days ahead of normal.
Pasture condition rated 70 percent good to excellent, 8 percentage points better than the previous week.
Fall tillage was 35 percent complete, two days ahead of 2020 and 12 days ahead of the five-year average.
Potato harvest was 93 percent complete, tied with 2020 but five days ahead of the average.