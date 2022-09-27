Wisconsin crops progressing well

Wisconsin had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sept.25, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The first reported frost in the north was light and patchy, but mostly the weather was both drier and warmer than normal.
• Topsoil-moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 10 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 10 percent surplus.
• Subsoil-moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 15 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 5 percent surplus.
Crops progressed well, with corn silage being chopped and corn harvest beginning to be reported in some districts.
Corn was 98 percent in the dough stage or beyond. Eighty-seven percent of corn had reached the dent state, nine days behind 2021 but two days ahead of the average. Forty-two percent of corn was mature, three days behind 2021 and one day behind the average. Corn condition was 78 percent good to excellent statewide, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week. Corn for silage harvest was at 39 percent complete, 10 days behind 2021 and six days behind the average.
Soybean coloring was 90 percent, six days behind 2021 but three days ahead of the average. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 54 percent, five days behind 2021 and two days behind the average. Soybean condition was 77 percent good to excellent, even with the previous week.
• Potatoes harvested was at 56 percent, three days behind 2021 and two days behind the average.
• Winter wheat planted was at 39 percent, even with 2021 and the average. Winter wheat emerged was at 23 percent.
• The fourth cutting of alfalfa was reported at 89 percent complete, one day ahead of 2021 and 15 days ahead of the average.
• Pasture condition was rated 67 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 1 percentage point from the previous week.
• Fall tillage was 8 percent complete, one day behind 2021 but three days ahead of average.
Visit www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Wisconsin/ for more information.