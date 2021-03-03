Wisconsin FFA remains unstoppable

During a year in which COVID stopped so many traditional experiences, FFA members across Wisconsin are breaking barriers. They were unstoppable in the classroom and in their communities as they celebrated National FFA Week, Feb. 20-27, 2021. The Wisconsin Association of FFA, which consists of 252 chapters with 21,264 members, develops each of its members into students who are the cream of the crop and reach for the top – exactly what employers are looking for every day.
Agricultural education is the platform for FFA. With the National FFA Organization hitting a record-breaking membership of 760,113, much of that success comes from the strong reputation of providing excellent programming for all agricultural-education students – whether they come from a farming population or not. Students in classes realize the priceless opportunities the intra-curricular organization has to offer for them. Countless members attend one event and then their desire to become more involved is more than anyone’s expectations. As a result Wisconsin FFA members are able to experience premier leadership, personal growth and career success as part of the world’s largest student-leadership organization – the National FFA Organization, which is tailored for any and every student.
Though membership numbers are record-breaking, involvement is more of a priority for the organization’s values. From attending leadership conferences across the state and nation, or participating in Leadership Development Events, to enhancing their speaking skills, FFA members are continuously growing into the premier leaders of tomorrow. This past year there was a long list of cancellations of events in our communities. But FFA events have not been on that list because FFA members recognize the importance of continued development of their communities as well as growth. Within a matter of a couple of weeks of our school districts moving to a virtual platform in March 2020, our chapters began hosting dairy-product and fresh-produce giveaways because they saw consumer demands shift – greatly affecting our producers. FFA members know how to identify and find solutions to the needs in our communities, and there was no shortage of needs in 2020. Communities across the state are noticing the ripple effect from the success of the Wisconsin FFA as members live to serve. When all is said and done, that develops them into engaged individuals.
Those real-life experiences and the numerous career events Wisconsin FFA offers prepares FFA members for any path in the future. In the classroom students create Supervised Agricultural Experiences that are work-based experiential-learning projects. They provide hands-on exploration through employment, entrepreneurship, research, school-based enterprise and service-learning. Day-to-day FFA members are able to learn soft skills like meeting real-world career expectations that are not regularly taught in core classes. Wisconsin FFA members this year received a record-breaking 51 Supervised Agricultural Experience Grants from the National FFA – more than any other state in the country. They will allow students to further develop their projects and initiatives.
The impacts Wisconsin FFA members are making in their communities are endless as they prepare themselves for success in any career. Visit www.wisconsinffa.org for more information.
Joe Schlies is the State President of the Wisconsin FFA Association.