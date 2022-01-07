Wisconsin's international shipping grows

Many folks think of the Midwest as a big chunk of landlocked territory. The East Coast has the Atlantic, the West Coast has the Pacific and the Gulf Coast has the Gulf of Mexico.
But rivers in the Midwest connect to the Gulf of Mexico and the Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are connected to the Atlantic Ocean by the St. Lawrence Seaway. Wisconsin is arguably the least-landlocked of all the states in the Midwest – with Lake Superior to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, and a western border consisting of rivers connected to the Gulf and Lake Superior.
Superior, Wisconsin, shares a port on Lake Superior with Duluth, Minnesota. Port Duluth-Superior is one of the top-20 seaports in the United States.
• Through the end of November the port had handled more than 29 million short tons of cargo.
• Cargo to and from Canada compared to a year ago increased by about a million short tons – to about 5 million.
• Overseas tonnage decreased about 30 percent from 2020, to about 750,000 short tons.
• Domestic tonnage was about 23 million tons, an increase from about 17 million tons at the same time in 2020.
• Domestic shipments of coal, coke and iron ore were more, while grain shipments were less for the year.
• Arriving at the port were 627 vessels, compared with 534 at the same time in 2020.
The Port of Green Bay, located at the mouth of the Fox River on Lake Michigan, handled almost 1.8 million tons of cargo through the end of November – an increase of about 9 percent from 2020. Petroleum, wood pulp, limestone and cement were among the commodities shipped. Visiting the port were 161 ships through November, an increase from 143 at the same time in 2020.
The Port of Milwaukee had yet to report shipping tonnage or ship arrivals for 2021 by mid-December. But the port had a remarkable increase in shipping during 2020, which saw a decrease in shipments at many other ports.
Barge traffic to the Gulf of Mexico via the Mississippi River had a good season, though with some disruptions from hurricanes and tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricanes damaged grain-handling infrastructure in the gulf, which delayed grain shipments for weeks during parts of the season.
Red Wing Grain LLC ships grain via barge.
Jim Larson, manager of Red Wing Grain in Red Wing, Minnesota, said, “The Red Wing Grain 2021 spring and summer shipping season had record loadouts of corn for April, May, June and July, which made August and September very slow. The early shipments were a result of the market being inverted this past spring and summer; the price was higher in the near term than in the future.
“The fall of 2021 had a very spread-out harvest that went smoothly with great weather and a dry corn crop. Everyone had empty bins going in, and most were full at the end of the season with surprising near-record yields, especially for soybeans. There was little summer rain but what came, came timely. We were very thankful for this bountiful harvest from our earlier expectations.”
Expansion is afoot at each of Wisconsin’s major seaports. Port Duluth-Superior reported in October that investments in infrastructure had expanded capabilities at its Clure Public Marine Terminal. The port is now the second U.S. port on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System that can handle containers by direct water connection. That will allow for larger volumes of international shipping containers transported by vessel at the nation’s furthest-inland seaport. The port is already well connected to rail and road transportation systems for intermodal-container service; the port authority calls it “Duluth Cargo Connect.”
The Port of Green Bay has submitted an application to Wisconsin’s Harbor Assistance Program to fund development of the Pulliam Plant Site. The site houses a former-electric-generation plant at the mouth of the Fox River on Green Bay. Redevelopment of the site as a new port facility will significantly expand capacity of the port. The Pulliam Plant Site is connected to highways and rail service, allowing for intermodal cargo transport.
The Port of Milwaukee and the DeLong Company broke ground in October on a new agricultural-maritime-export facility on Jones Island within the port. The public-private partnership is the single-largest investment in Port Milwaukee since the 1950s. The almost-$35-million investment is funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The facility is slated to open in 2023. It’s expected to handle cargo including soybeans, corn and dried distillers grains with solubles.
With vigorous work and foresight, managers at ports on Lake Superior, Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River System made 2021 a good year for moving cargo, including agricultural commodities through Wisconsin. With shipping bottlenecks now common at some ports worldwide due to disruptions of demand and supply during the pandemic, Wisconsin is poised to take on a larger role in international shipping. Expansion at all three of Wisconsin’s major seaports appears to be happening at an opportune time.
Visit redwinggrain.agpartners.net and duluthport.com and www.portofgreenbay.com and portmilwaukee.com/port for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.