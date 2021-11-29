Wisconsin's national officer values members

SPENCER, Wis. – In the next several months of her service as central-region vice-president of the National FFA Organization, Cortney Zimmerman wants to connect with as many members as possible. She want to share with them the opportunities that FFA provides.
“All students deserve the experiences that FFA provides,” said Zimmerman, a Spencer native. “It’s a life-changing organization.”
Cheryl Steinbach, executive director of the Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association, watched Zimmerman reach out to members when she served as Wisconsin FFA state vice-president during 2020-2021.
“She’d be mingling with students and if one was standing in back, she’d engage them,” Steinbach said. “She showed them they were valued. Compassion and integrity are what stand out to me about Cortney.”
Zimmerman said her most important goal while serving as a National FFA officer is for members to know their value.
“I want to show them – through one-on-one conversations, taking pictures or sending ‘thank you’ cards, whatever it may be – to let them know they truly matter in this organization,” she said.
Sally Ladsten served on the committee that selected Zimmerman to represent Wisconsin as a state candidate in the National FFA officer election.
“I see Cortney being elected as an impactful moment for current students,” she said. “It has inspired several and shown them the potential they can have within the organization. Many of them know Cortney personally or know someone who does. It has really reignited their excitement for FFA, and allowed them to broaden their view of their own potential within the organization. It’s also a huge honor for the state of Wisconsin.”
Ladsten is an agriculture teacher and an FFA adviser at Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. She recently was hired to serve as the agricultural, food and natural-resources education consultant for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. She’ll begin her new duties at the end of January 2022. She’ll also serve as the Wisconsin FFA adviser in her role.
Alison Wedig, director of public relations and communications for Culver Franchising System, also served on the committee that selected Zimmerman to represent Wisconsin.
“Cortney is passionate and dedicated to agriculture, and advocating for agriculture education,” she said. “I know the time commitment and rigorous selection process involved in becoming a National FFA officer. Wisconsin should be proud.”
Steinbach said, “It’s a great morale boost. There’s pride and excitement to have Wisconsin represented at the national level.”
Zimmerman can bring resources she’s learned about at a national level to Wisconsin. And she also can showcase what’s happening in Wisconsin at the national level, Steinbach said.
Since being elected a National FFA officer at the end of October, Zimmerman has kept a busy schedule. That included finishing her semester work online through South Dakota State University; she plans to earn a degree in agricultural communications.
She was preparing to meet with the officer team and the staff at the National FFA office in Indianapolis shortly after Thanksgiving. In the next 12 months she and the five other officers will travel the country attending state FFA conventions and visiting FFA chapters, where they’ll talk with members and advisers. They’ll also meet with business and industry leaders, corporate sponsors, legislators and others. Officers will be able to learn more about what companies and industry are looking for in the next-generation talent pool, and what FFA can do to prepare young people for careers in agriculture
The officers will be on the road a good deal of the time. Zimmerman said she’ll be home for about one week per month, especially during state-convention time.
The officer team will help set policies to guide FFA’s future. In the months to come they’ll share those policies with FFA members and policymakers. FFA officers at the state level also advocate for policies during the State Officer Summit in Washington, D.C.
Mark Zimmerman said Cortney Zimmerman understands the busy schedule ahead of her. In addition to being her dad, he was her high-school agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Spencer High School.
“The busier you are the more focused you become,” he said.
His daughter knows what’s expected of her, he said, whether that’s as an FFA member, an officer or a family member with farm chores to do.
“She’s learned because she’s been busy,” he said. “She’s ready to serve in the (national officer) role. That’s a credit to her dedication to doing the right thing and working hard to prepare herself. (But) I’m going to miss my chore buddy.”
The father-daughter team have 25 head of Simmental beef cattle; she continued to manage them while her father underwent cancer treatments.
Her mother, Cheryl Zimmerman, is executive director at the Wisconsin FFA Center as well as executive secretary of the National FFA.
“Cortney has worked hard since starting FFA in seventh-grade. Being a national officer is the culmination of everything she’s been able to do. I’m just thrilled for her,” she said. “Cortney really values FFA members and is interested in what she can do to present opportunities to them and make them feel welcome.”
Cortney Zimmerman said, “I’m so excited for the year ahead and sharing with people what the future of ag can do.”
