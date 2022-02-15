Work returns forgotten heritage

Not long ago every person in the world had a close relationship with the land. Everyone worked on the land so everyone knew it provided the food that makes human life on earth possible.
But in the past few generations many people have become separated from the land, to the point that they believe food comes from a grocery store. Some willingly left the land but many were forced from it. Either way, now for their kin the natural world is often frightening. It’s little wonder that some now treat the earth as an enemy to be tamed rather than a mother who gives life.
But some folks are working diligently to restore and maintain a close connection to the land. Some are seeking food sovereignty – control regarding the food they eat and the way it’s produced. Food sovereignty favors culturally appropriate food produced by methods that are sustainable – not harmful to the environment. For many that means adopting, or relearning, agricultural methods that were practiced by ancestors for hundreds or thousands of years. And it means finding and preserving seeds of plants that gave life to those ancestors. Growing and using plants once used by ancestors is an essential part of food sovereignty.
In North America many Indigenous cultures practiced intensive agriculture to support their cities and settlements. For instance in Wisconsin raised beds have been found where Native Americans cultivated crops for generations before contact with Europeans. Native American women were often responsible for preserving seeds and passing traditional knowledge of seeds and plants from generation to generation. Thus preservation and reintroduction of traditionally grown seeds is called seed rematriation, not repatriation.
The Seed Savers Exchange preserves heirloom-variety plants through regeneration and exchange of seeds. The nonprofit based near Decorah, Iowa, is one of the largest seed banks in the United States. The Seed Savers Exchange is working with the Indigenous Seed Keepers Network to present a four-part webinar series highlighting ongoing seed-rematriation work. Entitled “Welcoming Seeds Home,” the series is funded with a North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grant – SARE. The webinar can be accessed online through the SSEHeritigeFarm YouTube Channel.
Shelly Buffalo, an enrolled member of the Meskwaki Nation, hosts the webinar. Buffalo lives on the Meskwaki Settlement in Iowa and has been active with the Meskwaki Food Sovereignty Initiative. She works as a capacity builder for the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust to improve farmer outreach, to increase access to land for disadvantaged farmers.
Shiloh Maples, an Anishinaabe educator, is a program manager for the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance. She’s one of the Welcoming Seeds Home webinar presenters.
“For me reconnecting with traditional foods and seeds and practices has helped me come home and return to my sense of self as an Anishinaabe woman,” she said. “(It’s helped me) heal from the 500 years plus of things that have happened to our people. Rematriation is a return to being in community, (to) being in relationships with all of our relatives, including our more-than-human relatives, our plant kin and our traditional foods.”
Across the land in cities, towns and country places alike, folks of all cultures yearn to reconnect. They hope to heal wounds in themselves caused by separation from the land. For a growing number, rematriation of seeds and food sovereignty are keys to reconnecting and the healing that reconnection can bring.
Visit www.youtube.com/user/SSEHeritageFarm and www.seedsavers.org and nativefoodalliance.org/our-programs-2/indigenous-seedkeepers-network and northcentral.sare.org for more information
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.