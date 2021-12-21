Work to make positive change

CORNUCOPIA, Wis. – Some folks are angry all the time. They mainly talk to other angry people; they’re sucked further and further into a downward vortex like water circling a drain. They want somebody else, some famous leader, to fix all the problems of our world. But world religions teach that positive change comes from within a person. The spiritual leaders in world religions lived and died poor and quite obscure – son of a carpenter, a desert trader or an unknown soul in solitude.
Often the folks who create positive change in the world seem far removed from us. But really they’re waiting nearby, quietly working on making the world a better place. They can provide a spark of inspiration that kindles a flame that burns away anger with love.
In far-northern Wisconsin along the shore of Lake Superior many folks look for produce grown by local farmers. As farm markets close for the season in fall, that produce becomes more difficult to find. Much is offered through community-sponsored-agriculture subscriptions from local farms and farm cooperatives. But in recent years winter markets have also been “popping up” to offer produce that folks seek.
Wisconsin Highway 13 hugs the lakeshore in much of Bayfield and Douglas counties. Small communities dot the highway. We often hear of food deserts in cities – places where no grocery stores exist. Food deserts also occur in rural areas of Wisconsin. Winter markets are a venue where local producers team with local artisans to offer produce and creations usually only available to rural residents after many miles of driving or ordering online, if then. Many goods available at local markets are unavailable elsewhere.
Just after a snowfall on a sunny December morning, a group of farmers and artisans gathered outside the Fat Radish in Cornucopia. The Fat Radish is a restaurant with ample parking on a prominent corner. Hot and cold drinks, food, a warming fire and live music complement farm produce and handmade local products spread over tables to the delight of local customers.
Erin Sullivan and Tim Duis staffed a booth nearest the highway. They came north three years ago after running a community-sponsored-agriculture business in Madison, Wisconsin.
“My husband, Tim, and I run Kiddlywink Farm in Herbster,” Sullivan said. “Today we have fresh rosemary, parsnips, turnips, celeriac, several kinds of potatoes, garlic, shallots, winter squash, pie pumpkins, and baked goods and farm crafts. We’re interested in extending our season, growing more produce in fall and winter. There’s not an established market for winter-grown foods here, but we’d like to see a farm market here once a month in winter or more pop-up events like this one. There are plenty of folks here who want to eat local, especially with the pandemic. The closest grocery store for many is an hour away. What people run out of is fresh produce.
“We love the root vegetables that get sweeter and better and better as the weather gets colder. That’s part of our niche. We have about 39 acres.”
Duis said, “We have about 10 acres in production if you look at the nutrient production on our farm. We have chickens and ducks; ducks eat slugs. Slugs are awful here if you’re growing fall vegetables.”
Sullivan said, “The (poultry) meat and eggs are side benefits, but we’re in it for the slug control from the ducks and the fertility all the birds are providing. And they are entertaining.”
Duis said, “We came up here on a trip. We had always planned on leaving Madison to buy a farm. We had been thinking of the Driftless Area around Mineral Point or Platteville. (But) we came up here for a winter vacation and fell in love with the lake, the woods and the snow. Land is cheaper here.”
Sullivan said, “Because of the geography up here there are a lot of small farms, artisans and craft people just tucked away. We are at the end of a dead-end road off another dead-end road. We are really back there and we love it. Come to find out there is a whole community of people who have found their little corner, a paradise up here. There is good energy, synergy among creative producers. It is an exciting thing to be a part of here.”
A few booths down the line, just past the warming fire, Kristin Grant stood next to a beautifully arranged table.
“Our farm is near from Oulu, not far from the Brule River,” she said. “We raise dwarf goats. Since I am the main farmer I wanted something small and manageable. At most they are about 75 pounds, so I outweigh them. They are really trainable.
“I make soap, shampoo bars and lotion for sale. We make goat cheese for ourselves. We have 30 acres; we have multiple pastures and we rotate them. We do the same thing with chickens; we use a mobile coop. I sell directly at events and I have a website, Wild Groves Farmstead. I have goods at a shop, the Bayfield Artist’s Guild in Bayfield (Wisconsin) and soon I will have products in a shop in Grand Maris (Minnesota).”
Wild Groves Farmstead has a mission statement on the website – “Plant some CEEDs! Support your *C*ommunity, *E*nvironment, *E*conomy and *D*iversity.”
“I could probably write a novel on what that means to me,” Grant said. “Simply put, I want to live in a way that supports my local community, the environment we live in, our local economy, and our diverse lives, cultures, backgrounds, etc. It would be overwhelming to try and solve the world's problems, but we can take small steps every day to do better locally.
“So come plant some CEEDs with us. Shop local, (and) seek out those farmers markets and small businesses. The ‘3 Rs’ are still cool – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Welcome a new neighbor. Plant some real seeds. Pick up litter. Volunteer some of your time.”
Gil Schwartz and his wife, Owen, forage and practice intensive agriculture on 10 acres a few miles from Washburn, Wisconsin. They produce hemp products under their own label, Northwoods Botanicals, and they market grown and foraged produce as Seasonally Sourced Foods. They teach sustainable methods of foraging and intensive farming using large amounts of woodchip mulch. Gil Schwartz was busy at the booth closest to the live music.
“We are always looking for ways to connect with our community,” he said. “The farmers-market season is over so we jumped in on this new annual event. It’s a beautiful day and there’s good seasonal energy here today.”
Local customers as well as visitors from far away milled around and filtered through the many booths filled with locally produced goods. Smiles were everywhere. Laughter mixed with the smoke from the wood warming fire. Food, clothing and needed items were shared, bought and distributed. In the process weighty world problems were addressed. Supply-chain snarls, food deserts, hunger and an undependable climate were discussed among local folks who are living the change they want to see in the world.
In far-northern Wisconsin a growing group of folks are working to help our world by reaching out to others as they improve their own lives. They are providing the inspiration that conquers anger with love.
Visit Kiddlywink Farm on Facebook or Instagram, and www.wildgrovesfarmstead.com and www.seasonallysourced.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.