Years of oops and 'crap!' detailed

Manure being where it shouldn’t be is usually preventable with good management, says Kevin Erb from the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. Unfortunately we hear about the worst problems with manure spills, he said, and not the vast majority of spills that have no impact and aren’t reported.
“What we’ve found is most spills are definitely easily preventable,” he said. “There are a lot of simple things that you as a farmer or the employee in the cab of the tractor can do to prevent problems from happening.”
Using data from 15 years of studies, he discovered most spills are small, involving less than 6,000 gallons of manure. Larger farms tend to have problems with transportation issues, while smaller farms find their problems are at the farmstead. Concentrated animal-feeding farms usually report their own spillage or are the spills are discovered during inspections. Smaller farms have a greater incidence of trouble being reported by a neighbor or agency staff who happen upon it, such as from a Department of Natural Resources.
Erb outlined six steps farmers need to take after a spill.
• Safety is the first issue which includes checking for human risk. If there’s manure on the road, law enforcement needs to be immediately informed so they can take steps to keep drivers safe.
• Control the spill.
• Notify a farm supervisor.
• Contain the spill.
• Clean the spill.
• Document everything that happened.
Large farms are required to report any spills immediately. If a citizen calls to report a problem it makes the regulatory agency look bad. If a farmer reports it first, the agency can assure citizens that everything is under control, making it unlikely that the reporter will use social media to spread complaints.
“Having an accidental spill is not illegal,” Erb said. “Failing to deal with it, failing to report it is where you’re going to get in trouble. And when you look at the penalty data you see that if it is truly an accident and it’s dealt with appropriately, the chances of there being a significant fine or penalty are actually fairly low.”
He sees bigger fines for consistent problems, negligence and human error, he said. If trout of a certain size are killed, that will automatically incur a penalty.
The farm owner is responsible for a manure spill in Wisconsin so Erb suggests being proactive about prevention; that’s the key to avoiding spills and resulting fines. A big part of that is doing weekly maintenance checks on storage capacity and mechanical parts of the storage facility. Planning to allow time for manure hauling in spring and fall is necessary. Work with a Soil and Water Conservation District to develop emergency field plans for spreading if the weather is uncooperative. Manure management is a year-round job, not just when the pit is full.
Manure transportation is one area where spills can be prevented. Custom applicators do two-thirds of manure volume but have only one-third of reported incidents – and most of them are caused by open valves. Erb’s data showed that of those who had open valves, half of those were within .10 mile of an intersection. It was discovered that many trucks have valve controls near the jake-brake switch and were accidentally opening the valve as they stopped.
Hose breaks in the dragline are easy to detect because they can spill 2,000 to 3,000 gallons per minute. Most dragline problems are caused by hose breaks, followed by coupler or clamp breaks.
Prevention when building a storage system is important. Erb suggested building extra capacity for future expansions or unusual water events because it’s cheaper to add volume at construction than later. He also strongly recommended careful engineering.
“I’ve got photos of a manure storage that disappeared overnight into a sinkhole that opened up beneath the storage,” he said. “That’s really part of the reason that we strongly recommend more engineered above-ground structures in those shallow-bedrock areas.”
Having a plan and doing safety training can save a farm as much as 50 percent on pollution coverage with their insurance company, as well as 7 percent to 38 percent on general liability. Erb said to be sure to work with an underwriter for those discounts.
The reporting of manure spills by farmers is increasing in Wisconsin.
“What’s happening is, because farmers are aware they are being watched, they are most likely to report incidences to the appropriate agency,” he said.
And active anti-animal groups, like in the northeast portion of the state, are watching farmers closely with the aid of drones.
To report a spill, call the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources hotline at 800-943-0003.
Erb is the conservation professional-training-program director for UW-Extension. He spoke Jan. 5 at an Iowa Learning Farms webinar. Visit erc.cals.wisc.edu/staff/kevin-erb and www.iowalearningfarms.org for more information. Visit www.iowalearningfarms.org/video/january-5-2022-kevin-erb to watch the webinar.
