2020 Herds of Excellence named

Nine Holstein herds recently earned Holstein Association USA’s 2020 Herds of Excellence award. The award recognizes Registered Holstein breeders who have developed herds excelling in both milk production and conformation.

The award is divided into three herd-size divisions based on the number of cows in the herds’ milk-production averages. The divisions are 10 to 99 cows, 100 to 499 cows, and 500 or more cows.

To be recognized as a Herd of Excellence a herd must have classified within the past year, and have an age-adjusted average classification score of 83 points or greater, have at least 70 percent of the herd homebred, and be enrolled in the association's TriStar production-records program. Qualifying herds also must meet production criteria.

  • 10 to 99 cows – 25 percent greater than breed average metabolizable energy for milk, fat and protein
  • 100 to 499 cows - 20 percent greater than breed average metabolizable energy for milk, fat and protein
  • 500 or more cows - 15 percent greater than breed average metabolizable energy for milk, fat and protein

The 2020 award winners are listed.

Small herd-size division – 10-99 cows

B-Long Holsteins – Bruce, Brenda and Bret Long of New London, Wisconsin

100-percent homebred, age-adjusted average classification score – 87.3 points

metabolizable-energy production averages – 34,936 milk, 1,364 fat, 1,093 protein

Ever-Green-View Holsteins LLC – the Kestell Family of Waldo, Wisconsin

95.7-percent homebred, age-adjusted average classification score – 89.1 points

metabolizable-energy production averages – 41,171 milk, 1,673 fat, 1,264 protein

Hill-Ton Holsteins – the Hamilton Family of Cuba City, Wisconsin

95-percent homebred, age-adjusted average classification score, 86.8 points

metabolizable-energy production averages – 37,164 milk, 1,386 fat, 1,135 protein

Show-Mar Holsteins — the Brantner Family of Evans City, Pennsylvania

100-percent homebred, age-adjusted average classification score, 89.4 points

metabolizable-energy production averages – 36,453 milk, 1,404 fat, 1,100 protein

Medium herd-size division – 100-499 cows

Hilrose Holsteins – Joseph Brantmeier of Sherwood, Wisconsin

100-percent homebred, age-adjusted average classification score – 89.1 points

metabolizable-energy production averages – 34,384 milk, 1,376 fat, 1,039 protein

Koepke Farms Inc. – the Koepke Family of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

100-percent homebred, age-adjusted average classification score – 85.3 points

metabolizable-energy production averages – 34,501 milk, 1,386 fat, 1,016 protein

Koester Dairy Inc. – the Koester Family of Dakota, Illinois

98.3-percent homebred, age-adjusted average classification score – 85.1 points

metabolizable-energy production averages – 33,685 milk, 1,351 fat, 1,061 protein

Large herd-size division – 500 or more cows

Dinomi Holsteins – the Migliazzo Family of Atwater, California

97.2-percent homebred, age-adjusted average classification score – 83.0 points

metabolizable-energy production averages – 33,302 milk, 1,267 fat, 1,071 protein

Siemers Holstein Farms Inc. – the Siemers Family of Newton, Wisconsin

98.7-percent homebred, age-adjusted average classification score – 85.0 points

metabolizable-energy production averages – 36,882 milk, 1,472 fat, 1,120 protein

Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.

