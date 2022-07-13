3-D images of live animals planned

“Predicting meat cuts and carcass traits of beef-on-dairy calves through 3-D images of live animals,” led by Joao Dorea, an assistant professor in precision agriculture and data analytics.
Project Summary: Crossbred – beef x dairy – animals have become an important source of income for dairy farmers due to greater market prices of crossbred calves. But the animals’ carcass traits and meat cuts are frequently reported as lacking quality and shape uniformity.
One strategy to overcome such limitations would be to develop technologies that predict carcass traits and meat cuts before harvest. The objective for the project is to develop a computer-vision system that can predict carcass traits and meat cuts based on 3-D images of live animals. That would create new means for meat-quality evaluation in live animals and generate a management tool for dairy and beef farmers.