 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3-D images of live animals planned

“Predicting meat cuts and carcass traits of beef-on-dairy calves through 3-D images of live animals,” led by Joao Dorea, an assistant professor in precision agriculture and data analytics.

People are also reading…

Project Summary: Crossbred – beef x dairy – animals have become an important source of income for dairy farmers due to greater market prices of crossbred calves. But the animals’ carcass traits and meat cuts are frequently reported as lacking quality and shape uniformity.

One strategy to overcome such limitations would be to develop technologies that predict carcass traits and meat cuts before harvest. The objective for the project is to develop a computer-vision system that can predict carcass traits and meat cuts based on 3-D images of live animals. That would create new means for meat-quality evaluation in live animals and generate a management tool for dairy and beef farmers.

Joao Dorea

Joao Dorea

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Learn about fly control

Learn about fly control

Fly season is here. The little pests cause significant loss of production and spread disease readily.

Choline surprising in cow health

Choline surprising in cow health

In spite of the COVID shutdown the University of Wisconsin in 2020-2021 performed one of its biggest studies ever done with dairy cows. The fo…

Contact matters for cow, calf

Contact matters for cow, calf

Contact can be a significant step toward more-animal-friendly livestock farming, according to research conducted by Margret Wenker, a doctoral…

Hub-funded projects chosen

Hub-funded projects chosen

The University of Wisconsin-Madison-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences recently selected 10 projects for funding through the UW-Dairy I…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News