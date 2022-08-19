Agriculture's past circles to tomorrow

Editor’s note: Earlier this year I took a pilgrimage through the lands of agriculture, from Wisconsin through Minnesota to Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The world of agriculture changes in vast ways – both physically and in culture.
Look past 20th-century buildings and roads. Farming’s long-distant past still shadows the land. Taking a trip through agriculture’s footprints reflects who and what the Heartland is.
Corn has been the unifying crop across the Midwest, attracting crop farmers for the past 20,000 years in what is now called Iowa, Illinois, southern Minnesota and southern Wisconsin.
“The ancestors of our modern corn plants first appeared in Central Mexico as a tiny ear wrapped in a tight husk,” according to iowaculture.gov. “Through careful cultivation, mostly by American (Indigenous) women, the plant eventually evolved into the size and shape we know it as today. It spread into what is today the American Southwest, along the Gulf Coast, and up the Mississippi River and its tributaries until it was a staple of the Upper Midwest and most tribes east of the Mississippi.”
Many Indigenous peoples tended to live in round homes, have round fields and round livestock pens. Circles are, after all, the most efficient shape in nature. But when European settlers arrived they created crop fields that were square and neat – a legacy from the Roman love affair with 90-degree angles. Roads that originally followed hills and streams – and Indigenous trails – were straightened so as not to cut across fields. Railroads too were straight, offering fast transportation to take goods to markets. Towns were created market-distance apart by wagon.
In southern Wisconsin farmers cultivated the open land, felling the few oak trees they found.
“Where I now am seems upon the confines of civilization,” wrote a New England land seeker in 1847, from Fort Winnebago to his wife in the East. “About a mile to the north of this place commences the Indian territory which extends to Lake Superior … I intend to take a quarter-section of land on the Baraboo … It is said to be a fine farming country with fine springs and streams of water. … Pine lumber can be bought there from 8 to 10 dollars per thousand and produce brings a higher price on account of its being near the pinery.” – from “A history of agriculture in Wisconsin” by Joseph Schafer, written in 1922.
The northern half of Wisconsin was mostly covered with forest, making crop production difficult. Occasional disastrous forest fires had silver linings – the land was often able to be tilled afterward. But it was lumber harvests that attracted pioneers to the north – such as at a “pinery.”
Wisconsin is still home to 11 federally recognized Indigenous tribes, who have kept or are returning to the ancient ways of growing crops. Roads in the northern half of Wisconsin curve and dip, often reaching a dead end. Field shapes follow natural features. The past still covers the land as one travels north, passing finally through to the land of the Anishinaabe.
Enter Minnesota's intriguing northland
Crossing into Minnesota’s northland is a reminder that state boundaries are artificial – as the journey continues through Anishinaabe land. Koochiching County lies on the border of Minnesota and Canada; the name is a Cree word that Anishinaabe use for both the lake and river there, according to the county history. Their ancestors erected mounds along the river.
Forests reflect the timber industry that attracted European settlers. Open land is used for grazing – currently beef and dairy cattle, as well as sheep and horses. Crops owe much to native traditions – small grains, corn, potatoes, wild rice and sunflowers. The landscape increasingly reflects a different world.
St. Louis County, with its county seat in Duluth, Minnesota, is huge at 6,860 square miles – the largest in Minnesota and largest east of the Mississippi River. It’s as big as the state of Connecticut. The majority of the area focuses on forages, thanks to adequate rainfall and decent growing conditions – a lot is legume-grass mixes. But the growing of those forages would seem unusual to most Wisconsin farmers.
“In most cases the amount of fertilizer utilized is fairly low if any,” said Troy Salzer, University of Minnesota-Extension educator and cattle farmer. “In essence they’re only capturing natural mineralization that’s occurring in that area. There’s a lack of infrastructure; it’s common for folks to have to travel 100 to 120 miles in one direction to get to the closest fertilizer facility.
“Blackduck (150 miles northwest of Duluth) is the closest to northern St. Louis County – or they come all the way down to Moose Lake (45 miles south of the southern edge of St. Louis County). That provides a huge barrier. Especially today when you’re traveling four hours round-trip, minimum – the cost increases substantially.”
And, he said, even if they had the fertilizer they don’t have the machinery to use it – and there are no custom businesses to do so for them.
In spite of that he says some dairy farmers in northeast Minnesota are successful.
“I have a couple of dairy farmers who capture the quality of forages to no end,” he said. “One captures the value of feeding supplemented grain; he buys it, contracts it, and he has one of the lowest costs of production in the state of Minnesota. And he has a very very respectable rolling-herd average; he’s very profitable where he is. (But) farmers in other parts of the state would roll their eyes (at how he does that).
“One example, a few folks have a freestall barn. But they also manage an outside manure pack where they bed every day, sometimes twice a day, depending on the climate. (During winter) they must blot teat ends so there’s not a drop on ends. They must do that every time they milk cows, to ensure they don’t freeze in 30-below weather. There are no robotic milking facilities in northeast Minnesota.
“One guy milks 160 cows, rotating half outside and half inside. He has a very efficient New Zealand-type parlor. It only takes him an hour and a half to milk them all – extremely efficient. He spent a lot of time evaluating what parlors make sense. He and his wife are fantastic managers. This past Sunday he called me; he had an armyworm infestation in his crops so we walked through how to deal with that. He said he’d cut it all by today, first crop, to capture the highest quality he can for his operation. He also buys grain and protein supplements. In his case he does fertilize. The fertilizer company delivers; it’s 50 miles.
“We have good farmers; that allows them to deal with all the other stuff. I’m so lucky to work with all these people so I can see these skills in action. Then I can encourage other folks to consider those options.”
European crops, livestock lose their hold
But the terrain changes again as the road travels north through the huge county. Gone are dairy barns and pastures. Instead there are occasional glimpses of a crop Minnesota is famous for – wild rice.
“For many years Minnesota was the No. 1 rice-growing state; now I think it’s No. 2,” Salzer said. “But there’s a lot of work being done in relationship to growing that; they’re getting good plantings. It’s a weird annual. As wild rice is harvested it gets knocked off the sock and reseeds itself.”
Historically wild rice provided an important food and cultural component for Indigenous tribes. The Anishinaabe who traveled from the eastern seaboard of what is now the United States to this region ended their journey when the words of their prophets were fulfilled – they found a “food that grows on water” that they called Manoomin, or wild rice. It’s now being reestablished in many areas.
“(But) the majority of those (northern) fields are being left to go back to nature – alder, willow and dogwood; a lot has been let go,” Salzer said. “A lot is because of lack of infrastructure – no dealerships, no equipment repair; they’re an island on their own up there.”
But there’s optimism for the future, similar to far-northern Wisconsin. There has been an increase in the number of farms. Small farmsteads are coming back.
“It’s always been a means to providing food for a family,” he said. “Years and years ago it was a function of food generation – milking a dozen or half-dozen cows, sustained farm production, maybe extra cream they would separate to take to town. But on a large-scale basis they almost all had jobs off the farm. Iron range, timber and mining industries have always been the mainstay of folks in those communities. In addition they would own 40 or 80 or 100 acres to grow hay for livestock.
“But it got to the point where the profitability wasn’t there for growing food. The families moved to urban centers where grocery stores were available. There was celery and bok choy grown in peat fields, then brought to Duluth to be processed and shipped nationwide. But when that went away, the ownership of the land changed.
“The productive part of the state has been tiled, utilized from fence row to fence row. In northern Minnesota that never came in. Historically there was a time when you could tile for $1,000 per acre if you had a quarter. Or you could go out and get another acre. So what do you do? People would go get the acre. Right or wrong, that’s what people were doing. It’s hard to find 160 acres that’s utilizable. But then you get creative farmers – if there’s timber, rent it out for hunting purposes, and harvest birch sticks, balsam tips and boughs.”
Currently beef operations are growing – cow-calf operations predominantly.
“The one thing I work a lot with is efficient use of pasture – rotationally grazing, temporary fences, appropriate rest for those pastures for invasive control and improved productivity,” he said.
Land is a challenge in many acres; there’s a fair amount of national forest in the county. In the sandstone Hinckley area one operation runs 1,200 acres – but the largest field is 56 acres.
“Think how many fields it takes to put together 1,200 acres,” Salzer said. “Land cost is less but it takes so much more to take care of it. We don’t have the infrastructure. We don’t have a local coop to spray the corn; they won’t do it. He has to do it. He was so excited to buy a hydraulic sprayer; it now takes him a day less to spray his corn.
“I run my own variable-rate-technology nutrient application. They only had a unit with a single product at a time so to get two nutrients applied I’d have to pay for two passes and two tests. I would have $20 to $30 an acre into it. So I opted for more fertilizer instead.”
Indigenous peoples renew hope
The Bimaaji’idiwin Gitigaan Garden was started many years ago by the Nagaajiwanaang – the Cloquet Fond du Lac band of the Anishinaabe. It’s fostering a multi-generational approach to raising vegetables, to raise product for consumption.
“Now they’re taking that a step further where they’re utilizing a space for training – in essence an incubator – to grow and learn how to grow product successfully,” he said. “In addition we’ve done some work in other locations, also with the Chippewa band but in different locations. We’re working with after-school programs, with space for them to experience gardening, composting with worms and food-service scraps. They’ve done a great job in connecting with folks who are familiar with hunting and gathering – fishing and forest products. There’s grass management and raising of livestock; they each have their kind of niche. I appreciate how they value the aspects of bartering with folks in Wisconsin – getting seed, corn seed, wild rice. I hope they continue to embrace that; it’s such a part of their culture.”
To be continued …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.