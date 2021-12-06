 Skip to main content
All-National Showcase honorees named

Holstein Association USA has named the 2021 All-National Showcase honorees. The program recognizes U.S. Registered Holstein cows and their owners for outstanding performance at National Holstein shows. Exhibitors from across the country earned points throughout the show season.

All-National Breeder

James and Nina Burdette, Mercersburg, PA

All-National Exhibitor

Jim Butler Chebanse, Illinois

Summer Heifer Calf

All National – Buckmeadow US Madelyn, Colt and Luke Buckley, Kentucky

Reserve All-National – Express-SMD Vittoria, Express Holsteins and Stan-Mar-Dale Holsteins, Ohio

Spring Heifer Calf

All National – Windy-Knoll-View Pesky, Jim Butler, Illinois

Reserve All-National – Reyncrest Dlambda Lit Up, Reyncrest Farms Inc., New York

Winter Heifer Calf

All National – Glen-Paul Warrior Bacardi, Audrey Sidle and Marissa and Logan Topp, Ohio

Reserve All-National – Budweisers DNVR Brooklyn-ET, Jim Butler, Illinois

Fall Heifer Calf

All National – Ms Rebas Raven Beauty-ET, Glamourview – Iager and Walton, Maryland

Reserve All-National – Borderview Denver Chloe-ET, Brian and Becky McGee and Vickie Roudabush, Pennsylvania

Summer Yearling Heifer

All National – Toppglen Goldchip Wakiki, Colton Thomas and Caroline Egolf, Ohio

Reserve All-National – Merrillea Bitty Bug, Merrillea Holsteins, New York

Spring Yearling Heifer

All National – Kimball-Way GDWYN Monday-ET, Glamourview – Iager and Walton, Maryland

Reserve All-National – Cheers Avalanche Charley-ET, Rocco Cunningham, California

Winter Yearling Heifer

All National – Ms Laces Upgrade Lacie-ET, Jim Butler, Illinois

Reserve All-National – Tal-View Tatoo Pistol, Michael and Julie Duckett and Matt Hawbaker, Wisconsin

Fall Yearling Heifer

All National – Milk Source Unix Chassup-ET, Jacob and Logan Harbaugh and Erin Viergutz, Wisconsin

Reserve All-National – Banowetz Diamond Ring, Shawn and Levi Banowetz, Iowa

Milking Yearling

All National – Rosemary Unix Goldie, Jim Butler, Illinois

Reserve All-National – Duckett Unix Lacy, Triple-T Holsteins, R. Pierick and S. McWilliams, Ohio

Summer Junior Two-Year-Old Cow

All National – B-J-Grove Unix Cherokee, Kasey Clanton, Illinois

Reserve All-National – Esperanza-CC Thunderstruck, Jim Butler, Illinois

Junior Two-Year-Old Cow

All National – Hobby-Hill Denver Elizabeth, Gracin and Chesney Speich, Wisconsin

Reserve All-National – Ladyrose Caught Your Eye-ET, GenoSource, Iowa

Senior Two-Year-Old Cow

All National – Tree-Hayven Tatoo Last Song, Michael and Julie Duckett, Wisconsin

Reserve All-National – Pineland Tatoo Poutine, Jacalyn Bortner, Pennsylvania

Junior Three-Year-Old Cow

All National – Dinas D Delora-ET, Hogge, Dymentholm and Wadeland So Dairy LLC, Utah

Reserve All-National – Wrightvale Doorman Livvy, MB Luckylady Farm, California

Senior Three-Year-Old Cow

All National – Oak-Ridge-K GCHIP Turbo, Milk Source LLC and Ransom Rail Farms Inc., Wisconsin

Reserve All-National – Heritagegrd HIOC Cabaret-ET, Elmvue Farm, New York

Four-Year-Old Cow

All National – Stone-Front Union Imelda, The Imelda Group, Wisconsin

Reserve All-National – Oakfield Solom Footloose-ET, M and J Duckett, Vierra Dairy and T and S Abbott, Wisconsin

Five-Year-Old Cow

All National – K-Hurst Armani Dazed-ET, Jay Ackley, Ohio

Reserve All-National – Ruann Doorman Jean-55162-ET, Stephen and Patrick Maddox, California

Six-Year-Old and Older Cow

All National – Gleann Brady Privateer, M and S Mitchell, B Engleking, J Eby and Rosay Farm, Tennessee

Reserve All-National – Erbacres Snapple Shakira-ET, Ferme Antelimarck 2001 Inc., Ferme Jacobs Inc., Ty-D Holsteins, Killian Theraulaz, and C&F Jacobs, Quebec

150,000-Pound Lifetime-Milk-Production Cow

All National – Blondin Goldwyn Subliminal-ETS, Peter and Lyn Vail & Budjon Farms, Wisconsin

Reserve All-National – Farnear TBR Aria Adler-ET, A. Simon, A. Dougherty, M. Rauen T and R Simon, Iowa

Visit holsteinusa.com/allnational or contact jhoynoski@holstein.com or call 800-952-5200, ext. 4261 for more information.

