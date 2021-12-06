All-National Showcase honorees named

Holstein Association USA has named the 2021 All-National Showcase honorees. The program recognizes U.S. Registered Holstein cows and their owners for outstanding performance at National Holstein shows. Exhibitors from across the country earned points throughout the show season.
All-National Breeder
James and Nina Burdette, Mercersburg, PA
All-National Exhibitor
Jim Butler Chebanse, Illinois
Summer Heifer Calf
All National – Buckmeadow US Madelyn, Colt and Luke Buckley, Kentucky
Reserve All-National – Express-SMD Vittoria, Express Holsteins and Stan-Mar-Dale Holsteins, Ohio
Spring Heifer Calf
All National – Windy-Knoll-View Pesky, Jim Butler, Illinois
Reserve All-National – Reyncrest Dlambda Lit Up, Reyncrest Farms Inc., New York
Winter Heifer Calf
All National – Glen-Paul Warrior Bacardi, Audrey Sidle and Marissa and Logan Topp, Ohio
Reserve All-National – Budweisers DNVR Brooklyn-ET, Jim Butler, Illinois
Fall Heifer Calf
All National – Ms Rebas Raven Beauty-ET, Glamourview – Iager and Walton, Maryland
Reserve All-National – Borderview Denver Chloe-ET, Brian and Becky McGee and Vickie Roudabush, Pennsylvania
Summer Yearling Heifer
All National – Toppglen Goldchip Wakiki, Colton Thomas and Caroline Egolf, Ohio
Reserve All-National – Merrillea Bitty Bug, Merrillea Holsteins, New York
Spring Yearling Heifer
All National – Kimball-Way GDWYN Monday-ET, Glamourview – Iager and Walton, Maryland
Reserve All-National – Cheers Avalanche Charley-ET, Rocco Cunningham, California
Winter Yearling Heifer
All National – Ms Laces Upgrade Lacie-ET, Jim Butler, Illinois
Reserve All-National – Tal-View Tatoo Pistol, Michael and Julie Duckett and Matt Hawbaker, Wisconsin
Fall Yearling Heifer
All National – Milk Source Unix Chassup-ET, Jacob and Logan Harbaugh and Erin Viergutz, Wisconsin
Reserve All-National – Banowetz Diamond Ring, Shawn and Levi Banowetz, Iowa
Milking Yearling
All National – Rosemary Unix Goldie, Jim Butler, Illinois
Reserve All-National – Duckett Unix Lacy, Triple-T Holsteins, R. Pierick and S. McWilliams, Ohio
Summer Junior Two-Year-Old Cow
All National – B-J-Grove Unix Cherokee, Kasey Clanton, Illinois
Reserve All-National – Esperanza-CC Thunderstruck, Jim Butler, Illinois
Junior Two-Year-Old Cow
All National – Hobby-Hill Denver Elizabeth, Gracin and Chesney Speich, Wisconsin
Reserve All-National – Ladyrose Caught Your Eye-ET, GenoSource, Iowa
Senior Two-Year-Old Cow
All National – Tree-Hayven Tatoo Last Song, Michael and Julie Duckett, Wisconsin
Reserve All-National – Pineland Tatoo Poutine, Jacalyn Bortner, Pennsylvania
Junior Three-Year-Old Cow
All National – Dinas D Delora-ET, Hogge, Dymentholm and Wadeland So Dairy LLC, Utah
Reserve All-National – Wrightvale Doorman Livvy, MB Luckylady Farm, California
Senior Three-Year-Old Cow
All National – Oak-Ridge-K GCHIP Turbo, Milk Source LLC and Ransom Rail Farms Inc., Wisconsin
Reserve All-National – Heritagegrd HIOC Cabaret-ET, Elmvue Farm, New York
Four-Year-Old Cow
All National – Stone-Front Union Imelda, The Imelda Group, Wisconsin
Reserve All-National – Oakfield Solom Footloose-ET, M and J Duckett, Vierra Dairy and T and S Abbott, Wisconsin
Five-Year-Old Cow
All National – K-Hurst Armani Dazed-ET, Jay Ackley, Ohio
Reserve All-National – Ruann Doorman Jean-55162-ET, Stephen and Patrick Maddox, California
Six-Year-Old and Older Cow
All National – Gleann Brady Privateer, M and S Mitchell, B Engleking, J Eby and Rosay Farm, Tennessee
Reserve All-National – Erbacres Snapple Shakira-ET, Ferme Antelimarck 2001 Inc., Ferme Jacobs Inc., Ty-D Holsteins, Killian Theraulaz, and C&F Jacobs, Quebec
150,000-Pound Lifetime-Milk-Production Cow
All National – Blondin Goldwyn Subliminal-ETS, Peter and Lyn Vail & Budjon Farms, Wisconsin
Reserve All-National – Farnear TBR Aria Adler-ET, A. Simon, A. Dougherty, M. Rauen T and R Simon, Iowa
Visit holsteinusa.com/allnational or contact jhoynoski@holstein.com or call 800-952-5200, ext. 4261 for more information.