Alternative mastitis-therapies sought

“Development of antibiotic-free or antibiotic-reduced therapy to control mastitis,” led by Hilario Mantovani, an assistant professor specializing in rumen microbial physiology in the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences.
Project Summary: Bovine mastitis affects milk production and quality and overall herd health. Current antibiotic therapies can be inefficient due to infections caused by environmental pathogens, antibiotic resistance, and the capacity of some pathogens to form biofilms.
The goal for the project is to develop antibiotic-free or antibiotic-reduced formulations to prevent and treat udder infections caused by common environmental pathogens associated with clinical mastitis. Drug screening using dose-response matrices will be applied to identify combinations that display stronger effects against mastitis pathogens.
The goal is to provide alternative solutions to reduce antibiotic use while improving the effectiveness of udder-inflammation treatment in dairy cows.