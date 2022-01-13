Ammonia-emissions inventoried

“Ammonia emissions inventory of different management practices and dairy farm settings,” led by Horacio Aguirre-Villegas, an assistant scientist in the department of biological systems engineering. Rebecca Larson is collaborating on the research.
Project summary: The main source of ammonia emissions is manure from livestock operations. Ammonia emissions can have negative impacts on health and the environment, but current ammonia information is outdated. The study will use process-based models to quantify ammonia emissions and nitrogen balances from different manure-management practices and farm systems. A statewide emissions inventory will then by developed.